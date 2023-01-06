AFFORDABLY FASHIONABLE ID Supply, Kane Brown Team Up on Affordable Rue21 Line

ID Supply, in partnership with Futureshirts, has launched a collaboration with country singer Kane Brown, who is a five-time American Music Award winner and two-time CMT Music Award winner and can now add creative director of Rue21 to his résumé. “I think it’s amazing because I came up through not really having any money to spend on clothes,” Brown said in a release. “I had enough that I could afford Rue21, and their clothes were cool.”

Rue21 is a specialty retailer offering casual, trendy apparel and accessories for men and women. Brown’s collection is available online at rue21.com and in Rue21 stores across the U.S.

“This collection serves as a proving ground as to where ID is headed,” said ID Supply founder Brandon Ruddach. “Our intention was to drive consumer engagement by aligning Kane with his fan base at a retail level through an experiential moment. With the help of our amazing partners at Rue, we were able to do just that.”

Added ID Supply Creative Director Richie Beckman, “Working with Kane on this project was inspiring. As someone who has his thumb on the pulse and understands the Rue21 consumer, Kane was able to take inspiration from what he wears on stage and pair it with proven trends.”

ID Supply is comprised of creatives, product developers and brand experts who tackle a wide array of projects from custom merchandise to digital assets for product launches. With a unique combination of capabilities, ID’s headquarters contains a vertical production facility that excels in distributing meaningful merchandise, along with a creative studio, responsible on-trend collection building and marketing strategies.