DENIM IndigoLast Takes Its Place Alongside NYDJ’s Other Eco-Friendly Collections

NYDJ—formerly known as Not Your Daughter’s Jeans—has unveiled a new eco-friendly wash called IndigoLast that will take its place alongside the brand’s BlackLast and BlueLast eco-friendly collections. IndigoLast also stays dark longer than typical indigo denim and has a lower environmental impact thanks to recycled plastic fibers, renewable raw-material wood, a minimal water-dye process, and reduced chemical and energy use.

The figure-elongating construction of NYDJ’s Marilyn Straight Jeans in IndigoLast Denim pairs well with everything thanks to a flattering waist and a versatile straight-leg fit. The brand’s Lift Tuck Technology uses a proprietary slimming panel with a patented crisscross design to shape and support curves for an always-sleek silhouette.

NYDJ was founded in 2003 to address a gap in the women’s denim market by offering comfortable and flattering jeans for every woman. Its landmark premium stretch jeans with Lift Tuck Technology allowed women to size down thanks to a proprietary slimming panel with a patented crisscross design to flatten in front and contouring construction to flatter curves in back. Since then it has grown to a full collection with a fit-first mindset.

In 2020, NYDJ began producing clothing that is better for the environment with the launch of its sustainable BlackLast denim technology, followed by BlueLast. The following year it launched a footwear collection made with eco-friendly elements and then expanded its sustainable efforts with a collection of denim and tops using 100 percent organic cotton, recycled materials and earth-friendly technologies, all with the same signature fit and style.