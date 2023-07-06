SUSTAINABILITY Renewcell Launches Circulose Supplier Network





Like an intricate tapestry, the circular economy is expanding and strengthening its global web presence in part thanks to Renewcell. The pioneering leader in textile-recycling innovation has announced the launch of the Circulose Supplier Network, a group of 47 yarn and textile producers striving to drive the circular economy forward by enabling a steady supply of Circulose to the market.





Renewcell opened the first-ever industrial-scale chemical textile-to-textile recycling facility in November 2022 in Sundsvall, Sweden, aptly named Renewcell 1. The company then dispatched the first shipment of Circulose dissolving pulp in December to like-minded clients. With the recent Recycled Claim Standard certification achieved, accredited pulp is now being produced on a larger scale. With an initial annual capacity of 60,000 metric tons, Renewcell 1 will be scaled up to produce 120,000 metric tons of pulp, equivalent to 600 million T-shirts.





“Sustainability takes partnerships, and at COLOURizd we believe that 1+1 equals sustainable,” said Jennifer Thompson, CEO of COLOURizd. “We recognize that we can’t solve the environmental challenges of the fashion industry alone. By combining Circulose with our planet-positive coloration and finishing solutions we can create stylish and trend-right apparel while significantly reducing the carbon footprint.”





Prosperity Textile has developed a denim that it hopes will offer brands and retailers solutions toward a less wasteful and more-circular fashion industry. “Using a breakthrough process, this regenerated fiber is made from 100 percent textile waste like worn-out jeans and production scraps and fits in with Prosperity’s vision for a more resilient future without compromising on quality and design,” explained Bart Van De Woestyne, creative director of Prosperity Textile.





And at Diamond Denim, “We are investing in mechanical and chemical circular solutions that allow us to reduce our carbon footprint and water consumption,” said R&D Manager Maurizio Baldi. “We believe Circulose is one of the best options to achieve our sustainability points without compromising the fabric’s visual look and performance.”