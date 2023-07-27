NEWS Inside the Industry

The Rodeo Drive Committee has announced details of the first edition of the weeklong program Rodeo Drive Celebrates Fashion, which will take place Aug. 7–13. The event will honor the exemplary craftsmanship, creativity and innovation in fashion that continue to distinguish Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills among the world’s most visited luxury destinations. “This is a moment to raise a glass to Rodeo Drive,” said Committee President Kay Monica Rose. “There is nothing comparable. The legendary street’s magic continues thanks to the exemplary fashion design and craftsmanship from the greatest fashion houses and brands in the world, the architect-designed boutique spaces, the spectacular window displays, exclusive artist collaborations and pop-ups, and our unrivaled customer service.”





FashionGo, the leading B2B wholesale online marketplace, kicks off FashionGo Week, its biannual weeklong online trade show July 31–Aug. 4. FashionGo enables the fashion industry to connect and discover new opportunities. Attendees during the event can shop the newest arrivals for the FW23 season, take advantage of exclusive deals and leverage convenient tools. Through the search capabilities of Style Match, visitors can find the exact or similar items, access the season’s top trending styles using real-time data from “Best of Best,” and watch and shop over 40 vendor-hosted live streams daily. The event seeks to deliver maximum merchandising value to retail buyers coming into the second half of the year.





The American Apparel & Footwear Association, the International Apparel Federation and scores of additional organizations have delivered a letter to authorities around the world with the goal of modernizing labeling requirements and allowing more-sustainable and economic digital labels for required labeling information. The 130 signatories represent the global fashion and sportswear industry and those working to advance sustainability, circularity and authenticity solutions. “Consumers today want more information with less waste,” said AAFA president and CEO Steve Lamar. “The opportunities are endless if digital opportunities are unlocked. Purchasers will gain access to more-detailed and accurate information about the textiles, garments, footwear and related accessories they are considering buying such as more in-depth materials and origin information. This is one tool for a more responsible and agile global industry.”





Circular Fashion LA is partnering with the Neighborhood Council Sustainability Alliance to bring Community ReDye and Fashion Awareness events to neighborhoods across Los Angeles. The first will be held Aug. 12 from 2 to 5 p.m at the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator campus in the Downtown Los Angeles Arts District. The event will consist of a variety of activities aimed at “breaking the unhealthy cycle of fast fashion.” Featured speakers include Karri Ann Frerichs, founder of Circular Fashion LA and professor of fashion business and sustainability. There will also be a clothing swap, a ReDye of old clothing with stencils and tie-dye, a tour of the LACI campus, and a panel discussion on creating a more sustainable future. Refreshments will be served, and space is limited.