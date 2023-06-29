NEWS Inside the Industry

The Fashion Design program at Chaffey College has updated its CAD computer lab with 25 state-of-the-art TUKAcad stations from Tukatech. These include modules for patternmaking, grading and marker making. The school’s program has also incorporated online training courses from the Tuka Academy of Pattern Engineering as a way for students to accelerate through the foundational aspects of digital patternmaking. The Fashion Design program recently switched to TUKAcad, as Professor Teresa Becker explained, because it would be a “much better value add for students to learn the program that we see as most prevalent and widely used in the U.S. fashion market.” She also said she sought out Tukatech’s educational resources to “accelerate marketable skills and augment precious time in class this semester.”





This month, CIRCULOSE production at Renewcell 1, Ortviken, has been certified Recycled Claim Standard version 2.0. The RCS is an international voluntary standard that sets requirements for third-party certification of recycled input and chain of custody. The primary goal of the RCS is to increase the use of recycled materials. Building off previous RCS certification of the CIRCULOSE pulp at the Kristinehamn recycling plant, this achievement further solidifies Renewcell’s mission to change the global textile industry and make it circular and sustainable. The certification process requires partners to comply with standards at every step of the supply chain, starting with the raw-material or recycling suppliers and finishing with the end seller in a business-to-consumer transaction.





Thermore has announced a new thermal insulation, Ecodown Fibers Ocean, as an addition to its collection made from 100 percent ocean-bound raw materials, otherwise known as PET bottles. The new product is extremely soft and highly resistant to clumping, like all Ecodown Fibers. It is Ocean Cycle certified and made at Thermore’s state-of-the-art production site in Hong Kong. Based in Milan, Thermore specializes in research, development, production and marketing of high-quality thermal insulation for apparel items, catering to the best brands in the outerwear industry. Thermore was the first company to launch a sustainable insulation in the 1980s and is now highly concentrated on eco-friendly innovation, primarily by using polyester fibers recycled from PET bottles.





Two California companies have combined their efforts for summertime fun. Z Supply, the fashion house known for its everyday basics focused on simplicity, comfort and effortless style, has launched a specialty home and bath towel with lifestyle partner Slowtide. “Z Supply is thrilled to expand our offerings alongside Slowtide with this feel-good, luxurious towel design that will transform your routine at the beach and at home,” said company President Mandy Fry. “The Slowtide team was amazing to work with as their core ethics of quality, comfort and sustainability align perfectly with the needs and expectations of our customers.” The limited-edition Rouen towel will come in two colors, sienna and off-white, in a fabrication created using 100 percent sustainably sourced cotton and certified free of any harsh chemicals.