FASHION Art Hearts Fashion Celebrates a Decade at NYFW With a Roster of Global Designers

Art Hearts Fashion began its 10-year anniversary of producing shows during New York Fashion Week with a Feb. 9–12 run at the Angel Orensanz Foundation Center on Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

“From a quirky nightclub event to a world-renowned platform hosting some of the biggest-named celebrities and designers, I am always amazed that we have achieved so many things in our 10 years,” said Erik Rosete, founder of Art Hearts Fashion and Mister Triple X.

While the roster of designers who showed during Art Hearts represented a blend of global fashion influences, the Los Angeles–headquartered production featured collections from notable California design houses.

Kenneth Barlis showed sexy cocktail dresses, sultry gowns, floor-sweeping capes, updated suiting and luxurious streetwear styles that relied on a color palette of red, black and yellow with shimmering sequins in gold and silver. At Mister Triple X, the elevated streetwear brand built upon its rock ’n’ roll foundations with mesh shirts, crop tops and genie pants but also featured edgy yet elegant gowns. Opening its show with a model in a relaxed silhouette, cow-print pants and a face in Joker–style makeup, Tell the Truth presented a streetwear collection in unique dye patterns and prints. Walter Mendez presented a collection based in a formalwear fantasy that included designs for the daring and those who seek to emulate the magnificent beauty of celestial beings.

Additional creatives and brands included Dominican designer Giannina Azar, Colombian and Venezuelan designer Raul Peñaranda, Brazilian label Carmen Steffens and U.S. brand Original Penguin. Mondo Guerra, the U.S. designer who was a runner-up on season eight of “Project Runway” and the winner of “Project Runway All Stars” season one also hit the runway with his latest work.