TECHNOLOGY Epson Printers Increase Productivity and Efficiency at SubMFG

Trade shows are where all the latest innovations are found and not just in fashion but those things that help make fashion. After checking out various shows to learn about the latest print technologies, high-demand cut-and-sew warehouse SubMFG ultimately chose Epson to make its in-house tech more efficient.





The company installed the Epson SureColor F10070 and SureColor F10070H production dye-sublimation printers and multiple SureColor F3070 direct-to-garment printers as turnkey solutions. As a result, SubMFG has experienced increased business productivity and output efficiency, further increasing its capabilities and output capacity.





Located in San Diego, SubMFG is a full cut-and-sew house that does everything from scratch, reselling to ASI companies and resellers as well as helping with OEM manufacturing for clients.





“We like to think of ourselves as a technology company, not just a textile company,” said Jeremy DeBoer, general manager of SubMFG, in a statement. “Technology in the last 10 years has completely changed our business, and when we were introduced to the SureColor F-Series dye-sublimation it was exactly what we were looking for.





“Previously, within the sublimation business, you really had to buy everything third party,” DeBoer continued. “The Epson dye-sub printers are a complete solution. We’ve found it’s a lot easier to keep them running on a regular basis, and the efficiency is much better than what we had before.”





Since installing Epson’s dye-sublimation printers, SubMFG has benefited from the features designed for productivity around the clock. “The great thing about having two of the SureColor F-Series printers is you can run the exact same job on both printers and get the same consistency,” said DeBoer. “Our color values are almost identical to one another on both printers.”





“Dye-sublimation technology is advancing rapidly, and the SureColor F-Series production printers are designed for high-production manufacturers such as SubMFG,” said Tim Check, senior product manager of professional imaging for Epson America. “It’s great to hear how two SureColor F-Series production printers can really streamline an entire manufacturing process.”