NEWS Inside the Industry

The California Fashion Association is hosting a panel discussion entitled “Pace of Change: International Sourcing for the New Retail Landscape” at 3 p.m. Dec. 5 at the offices of Thompson Coburn LLC in Los Angeles. Panelists include Gino Clark, executive vice president of White Oak Commercial Finance; Martin Efron, executive vice president and head of factoring for White Oak; Richard Reinis, partner in business litigation at Thompson Coburn; Robert Shapiro, partner in international trade and compliance at Thompson Coburn; Ilse Metchek, president of CFA; Avi Levine, vice president of Star Funding; and Thomas Novembrino, executive vice president and co-founder of Gateway Trade Funding.





Mimaki Textile Lab is hosting its inaugural Microfactory Roadshow event on Dec. 6 at the Mimaki L.A. Technology Center in Gardena, Calif. Says the company, “If something is described as conventional, it means it is the same as it has always been. Old-fashioned. Tired. Conventional. Here at Mimaki, we are breaking that mold and have created something deliberately unconventional.” Motivational speaker Richard Askam will host the event, which begins bright and early at 8:30. In the afternoon, “We will bring the Textile Lab to life with a series of live workshop demonstrations so you can see the Microfactory in action and take away some customized goodies for Christmas,” said the organizers. “The day will round off with some networking drinks as we start the holiday season in style.”





Earvin “Magic” Johnson, basketball legend and entrepreneur, will share insights on his storied NBA Hall of Fame career and his success in business, entrepreneurship and philanthropy at NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show, scheduled for Jan. 14–16 at the Javits Center in New York. “From making plays on the basketball court to now running point in the boardroom, Magic Johnson is unmatched in his expansive career as a professional athlete, businessman and entrepreneur,” said National Retail Federation President and CEO Matthew Shay. “We are honored to have him share his insights and business acumen from the main stage.” An estimated 38,000 attendees from 100 countries are expected to attend NRF 2024, which will bring together more than 6,200 brands.





CottonWorks has unveiled updates to its Virtual Showroom, an innovative platform that delivers an engaging and interactive experience as you navigate the world of cotton. The trend section now features a collection dedicated to cutting-edge garments and fabrics in the world of denim. Explore pieces curated by the CottonWorks trend-forecasting team that seamlessly blend the timeless style of denim with the latest in sustainability. Available at cottonworks.com, the Virtual Showroom takes you on a journey from a cotton field to a striking cotton boll–inspired architectural space filled with stylish and innovative cotton 3D fabrics and garments. Cotton Incorporated is leading the way with this cutting-edge platform, enabling the industry to work with digital fabrics in a more authentic manner and enhancing the design process by demonstrating how fabrics drape on virtual garments.