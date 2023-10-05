NEWS Inside the Industry

Cart.com has announced a new fulfillment partnership with Pacsun, including management of its Groveport, Ohio, fulfillment facility. The 2 million-square-foot automated facility, which includes advanced sortation and over 25 miles of conveyance as well as dynamic storage solutions, is the 14th warehouse in Cart.com’s nationwide network of omni-channel fulfillment centers. “We’re extremely proud to partner with Pacsun and support its significant momentum with our best-in-class fulfillment capabilities,” said Omair Tariq, CEO and co-founder of Cart.com. “We’re excited to add this distribution center to our network as we continue to see accelerating demand for tech-enabled 3PL services.” Cart.com’s fulfillment services are powered by proprietary software and predictive analytics, which streamline logistics operations, reduce costs and provide real-time inventory visibility.





Popshoplive, a pioneering live selling platform, has announced the launch of its new Creator Commerce solution, which is “set to disrupt the way people shop and empower the next generation of fashion enthusiasts,” according to the company. “Popshoplive is at the intersection of entertainment, community and innovation. The platform is set to empower a new generation of creators and fashion enthusiasts to share their unique styles, perspectives and product recommendations with the world, all while enjoying the financial benefits of their influence through live selling.” Creator Commerce streamlines monetization opportunities, community building and website integration. Popshoplive debuted the solution with a lavish event in the heart of the Hollywood Hills, attended by a range of creators, brands and industry players.





American & Efird continues its innovation with the release of two new sustainable cotton-thread products. Meeting the requirements of the multi-attribute Cradle to Cradle Certified Product Standard, the new products bolster an already impressive sustainable thread line and support increased sustainability and circularity within the textile industry. Anecot Plus SPC and Chroma SPC are created with Cradle to Cradle–compliant dyes and chemicals, providing additional eco-friendly choices to customer brand and retail partners seeking certified, sustainable thread products to directly support their respective environmental goals. “We remain committed to creating responsible sewing threads,” said A&E President Chris Alt. “We are focused on meeting the demands of our customers with new innovations while doing right by the environment and the communities in which we operate.”





Cottonworks has debuted a new virtual showroom, billed as an engaging platform that delivers an interactive experience of the world of cotton. “Journey from a cotton field to a striking cotton boll–inspired architectural space,” the company said, “filled with stylish and innovative cotton 3D fabrics and garments. Cotton Incorporated leads the way with our cutting-edge platform, enabling you to work with free digital fabrics in a more authentic manner, enhancing your design process by demonstrating how fabrics scale and drape on virtual garments.” Three unique spaces—Active, Natural and Trend—allow users to see a wide range of fabrics and designs to spark their imagination.