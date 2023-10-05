TRADE SHOWS OffPrice and IFJAG Team Up for Orlando Market

Informa, organizer of the OffPrice Show, recently announced a collaboration with the International Fashion Jewelry and Accessories Group, producers of the IFJAG show, for Orlando Market in Florida Oct. 17–18.

While the newly aligned shows will be held in two different venues—OffPrice at the Orange County Convention Center and IFJAG at the Embassy Suites by Hilton—their joined forces and the proximity of the venues will offer more value and opportunities for both vendors and retailers.

The collaboration simply made sense, said Tricia Barglof, executive director of Informa’s off-price division. “The industry is working toward the same goal—for retailers to connect to products and vendors. Everyone’s time is limited, so efficiency is essential.”

“Instead of competing, let’s work to enhance one another,” said Don Valcourt, managing director of IFJAG. “As time and dollars are in short supply, we should narrow the field in competing against each other.”

True to its roots, the Orlando Market will offer wholesale brands, distributors of closeouts and excess inventory, and immediate and in-season as well as cost-friendly goods meant to maximize retailers’ year-round buying power.

“What’s most interesting is the fact that out of our registered buyers for Orlando, 80 percent haven’t attended the Vegas shows in the last year,” said Barglof, “which shows our research was correct in bringing OffPrice to the East Coast to fill those needs. The market has a different feel, with educational sessions, hosted lunches and an opening-day cocktail party.”

With topics such as how to add off-price goods into an inventory mix, sourcing strategies and inventory management, the 30-minute sessions will offer key takeaways. Michelle Christiansen, chief merchandising officer for Bargain Hunt, and Tony Scolati, executive director for the Reverse Logistics Association, will discuss the ever-growing problem with returns in addition to reclaiming value to lower costs and build customer loyalty.