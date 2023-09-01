TRADE SHOWS Reshaping the Fashion Landscape





This edition of Sourcing at Magic was the largest to date due to the importance of tech-focused fashion at all levels.

Andreu David, V.P. of Sourcing at Magic, explained how much the show has grown. “In celebration of our 20th anniversary, we offered the most experiences ever, along with education on key topics such as AI in fashion and circularity. We focused on highlighting our three pillars: sustainability, fashion technology and community.”

Tukatech promoted its full end-to-end solutions for design development and garment manufacturing. It also introduced a new functionality that allows Made-to-Measure users to design custom garments within TUKAcad and TUKA APM.

It is also opening the new Innovation Center by Tukatech in downtown Los Angeles. This state-of-the art center will offer a variety of services and be a member-based center offering designated workspaces, use of shared resources and individual office spaces to rent.

AIMS 360 focuses its technology on the apparel industry exclusively. Its software eliminates spreadsheets and consolidates all data from style creation to production inventory management, streamlining the entire process. Shahrooz Kohan, CEO, explained what makes the company different is that “our team is all from the fashion industry—we understand the processes and the need and address it.”

Will Schrepferman and Sam Suchin, Harvard grads and founders of BUYXR, are launching in the 3D space where they have created a virtual reality mall for brands to directly engage with consumers.

QAD, a forecasting software company, allows for manufacturers to produce to a consumer’s need. The system lends visibility into actual buying trends with real-time data, all in one space.

PlatformE is working with fashion brands and suppliers by combining cutting-edge technology with green practices. Customers can personalize products by connecting POS to the manufacturing process.

Key to many brands is the ability to do small quantities with a quick turn, duty and quota free, and a focus on sustainable practices. To that end, Kayhan Akturk, brand chief, apparel of the Istanbul Apparel Exporters Association, explained that “after building our European business to being the third largest supplier, we are at Sourcing to focus on the U.S. market. We want to bring better goods here. Craftsmanship is our forte.”

The California Textile Group is known for its circular knits from start to finish. Aimee Alparce, production manager, announced that “we are the very first company delivering apparel in L.A. with electric trucks, with local-area deliveries free.”

Tee Capel, a live-experience, retail and merchandising consultant, said of Sourcing, “The selection of countries and variety of product categories was impressive. I had the opportunity to meet with several manufacturers to discuss development for upcoming souvenir programs.”

The Mauritus Group is fast becoming a center for sourcing quality and conscientious production for better garments, especially in fully fashioned knitwear. Duty- and quota-free exports lend a competitive edge.