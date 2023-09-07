NEWS Inside the Industry

N4XT Experiences co-founders Ciarra Pardo, Imad Izemrane, Marcus Ticotin and Keith Abell have announced the return of LA Fashion Week, scheduled for Oct. 18–22 at NYA Studios in the heart of Hollywood. LAFW will push creative boundaries over the course of five days, featuring a mix of innovative fashion presentations, runway shows, interactive activations, parties and more. The event will also see the return of N4XT Chats, a series of panels, master classes and fireside chats exploring a range of industry topics. Building on the success of last year’s event, LAFW 2023 is primed to make a significant impact on the city’s cultural scene.





FashioNXT has released the names of the finalists of the UpNXT Emerging Designers Accelerator, who will compete at the runway finale on Oct. 6 in Portland, Ore., the opening night of 2023 FashioNXT Week. UpNXT is the premier fashion accelerator program on the West Coast that helps catapult emerging designers into successful careers, including mentorships through the FashioNXT Incubator. All finalists will be led through an incubator program that focuses on topics within the industry, and the UpNXT winner will be decided by attendees and judges at the runway finale. The winner’s prize package is curated to boost the talented designer for an 18-month period and includes a cash prize, promotions and retail relationships, culminating in a full runway show at the following year’s event.





The Lenzing Group has launched Lenzing ECOVERO with REFIBRA technology at this year’s Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Textile Fair and Trade Show. Building on the success of TENCEL lyocell fibers with REFIBRA technology, the expansion will help Lenzing increase the overall post-consumer content in its products, highlighting its ongoing stride toward the transition to a circular economy in textile and fashion with its innovative, future-proof solutions. “As climate change compels eco-conscious living, Lenzing collaborates with the industry to forge a future defined by collective engagement and systemic change, steering us toward a circular economy,” said Florian Heubrandner, executive vice president global textiles business at Lenzing. “This new offering empowers like-minded fabric mills, garment manufacturers and consumer brands to embark on this transformative journey, breathing new life into post-consumer textile waste.”





Z Supply, based in Costa Mesa, Calif., has announced the appointment of industry veteran Erika Klein as its first-ever chief communications officer, a newly created position reporting to President Mandy Fry. As the company continues expanding the Z Supply brand as well as its Z Supply Foundation, executives are implementing a restructuring plan in preparation of exponential growth. Klein will be responsible for all corporate communications, media relations, community partnerships for the company, as well as philanthropy through the Z Supply Foundation. She will also continue to work closely with the company’s public-relations agency, Shout Public Relations, which she founded 26 years ago. Klein moves from her role as the company’s chief marketing officer, in which she served over the past six years.