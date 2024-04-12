FASHION L.A. Fashion Weekend Hosts Official Launch, Announces New Plans























L.A. Fashion Weekend recently launched atop the Godfrey Hotel Hollywood’s seventh floor I|O rooftop space and was sponsored by Style House Hollywood. The March 15–17 edition of the show wrapped up Los Angeles Market Week, which ran March 11–15.

The I|O space’s 360-degree views of Los Angeles set a stunning backdrop for presentations from California brands including 7 For All Mankind, D’amelio Footwear, LOVLEI, Miss Sparkling, Peelers and Shop Redemption, which showed its latest designs on the L.A. Fashion Weekend runway. Additional brands that showed included Kolibri and Psycho Bunny.

L.A. Fashion Weekend and Style House Hollywood founder Mikey Koffman hosted a soft launch of the event in October 2023. Koffman planned the runway production to complement the L.A. Market Week calendar as a resource that supports and fortifies the relationships between brands and buyers.

“We created an affordable, turnkey platform. Brands just have to bring in their collections—not worry about the stress of the show—and focus on marketing,” said Koffman, a fashion-production veteran. “We use our shows as selling tools for our brands. We have a very high buyer attendance, and we use our creative content to market to retail stores in the fashion industry.”

In addition to working on the fall edition of L.A. Fashion Weekend, Koffman will expand the event to include a summer edition. Fashion Splash will debut in July with the fashion, art, music and culture event Undiscovered LA.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to touch our clients in the middle of the summer,” Koffman said. “Our events for fashion week are always on the tail end of L.A. Market Week so as not to take any brands away from the showrooms.”