TECHNOLOGY Functional Fabric Fair Highlights New Exhibit Based on NASA Technology























Functional Fabric Fair powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS wrapped up another successful show for product sourcing, networking, innovation and education April 17–18 at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Ore. The show drew 2,100 attendees and featured over 260 textile suppliers from across the globe offering sustainable functional fabrics for the apparel industry’s Spring 2025/2026 collections.





“This spring’s event exceeded all expectations,” said Steve McCullough, event director of the show. “The success of the first day laid a solid foundation for what led to be an unforgettable event filled with inspiration, creativity and groundbreaking advancements.”





Attendees had access to all key areas on the show floor for opportunities to learn, discover and be inspired.





The Trend Forum showcased a collection of 100 percent sustainable trend fabrics and accessories, curated by a panel of experts, with QR codes to garner more information, request samples and visit the exhibitor. The Innovation Zone showcased never-before-seen products and technologies that are soon to hit the market, while the new Sustainability Lounge provided a collaborative environment shaping the future of sustainability.





The Outdoor Recreation Archive from Utah State University highlighted the trends and innovations of the 1990s, showcasing four different genres of outdoor clothing that emerged during this decade including urban outdoor, grunge, heritage and climb-inspired.





New to Functional Fabric Fair was an exhibition highlighting the NASA Technology Transfer Program, which ensures that innovations developed for exploration and discovery are broadly available to the public, thereby maximizing the benefit to the nation. Additionally, USU’s Outdoor Product Design & Development student projects showcased revolutionary designs using NASA-technology patents.