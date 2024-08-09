MAKING PRO[C][GR]ESS SFI, Simply Suzette Reduce Waste With PRO[C][GR]ESS Capsule Collection

Photo courtesy of SFI







Los Angeles–based denim-development hub and laundry Star Fades International and the Simply Suzette information platform recently released a new PRO[C][GR]ESS capsule collection to highlight technological advancements that reduce waste and support localization. The design process for the collection relied on 3D software that allowed SFI and Simply Suzette to bypass physical samples in favor of less-wasteful digital options.

“I chose to collaborate with SFI on this collection due to their expertise in green chemistry and their commitment to producing jeans close to home, minimizing carbon footprints and enhancing transparency,” said Ani Wells, founder of Simply Suzette. “Their finishing teams are true artisans, with every wash being a masterpiece.”

Promoting the Los Angeles denim industry is at the forefront of SFI’s sustainable approach to denim making. The company’s 360-degree offerings consolidate the creation of denim into a supply chain that relies on more-local contributions to consolidate the process.

Photo courtesy of SFI







SFI applied its more ecologically responsible techniques including bleach and potassium permanganate replacements such as ozone gas and natural enzymes. PRO[C][GR]ESS also relied on Recycrom-based dye, which is created using materials including recycled clothing and textile scraps.

“The most important aspect of this capsule is that it is more than just a collection of denim garments,” Wells noted. “Each piece embodies the vibrant L.A. denim community and the skilled team SFI has nurtured, drawing from L.A.’s rich denim heritage. This collection showcases exceptional craftsmanship, working within your local communities and perpetuating denim expertise in the Western Hemisphere.”