INDUSTRY FOCUS: TECHNOLOGY Tech Trends: The Innovations That Will Drive Fashion Next Season

Fashion is often viewed as a resource for groundbreaking artistry that allows consumers to express themselves to the world, a way of introducing themselves before they even say a word. Although fashion sets trends in design and garments every season, multiple times each year, in a forward-thinking manner it falls behind regarding widespread acceptance of technology.

While it might seem that the fashion industry’s adoption of innovative technology is lagging, apparel-business professionals have a fully stocked collection of solutions that have been informed by the needs of designers, brands and supply-chain partners, all to reach consumers who want immediate gratification and newness coupled with the seemingly opposing demands of sustainability and mindfulness. The array of tools available to the fashion set addresses a number of issues, including the serious challenges within sustainability and the fun—yet mysterious—options in gaming.

California Apparel News asked technology experts: How will emerging fashion trends dictate investments in technology by apparel companies?





Shahrooz Shawn Kohan

Chief Executive Officer

AIMS360

Emerging fashion trends are increasingly centered on sustainability and ethical practices, reflecting a global shift toward more-responsible consumption and production. AIMS360 business software is providing tools that empower brands to align with these values. By enhancing visibility, these types of software solutions enable brands to monitor their entire supply chains, ensuring transparency and traceability. These data are combined with sales-forecasting information into artificial-intelligence reporting that reduces overproduction and promotes sustainable manufacturing.

The rise of omnichannel retailing has transformed the AIMS360 solution to support real-time data synchronization, facilitating seamless integration across direct-to-consumer and business-to-business sales channels. This enables brands to operate with less paperwork, less inventory glut and improved sustainability.





John Robinson

Senior Strategic Account Manager of Apparel

Aptean

Emerging fashion trends significantly influence how apparel companies invest in technology. Speed and on-trend are fashionable, and getting the right product to market before competitors is crucial for capturing market share and maintaining relationships. Modern PLM solutions are essential for staying competitive, improving team productivity and enhancing communication with suppliers.

E-commerce and everything digital will drive trends, and companies are investing in technology to manage multichannel sales and marketing, making it easier for consumers to find, purchase and return products. User-friendly and efficient processes are key to retaining customers.

In the area of cloud for security and performance, apparel companies are focusing on product and sales, relying on secure cloud platforms with high availability for business continuity. These platforms provide robust disaster recovery and cybersecurity, allowing companies to concentrate on their core business.

AI is revolutionizing the industry by enhancing design, trend prediction, supply-chain optimization, dynamic pricing and customer support. This technology is rapidly evolving, offering significant advantages.

Supply-chain and management transparency is crucial to demand, inventory and production. Accurate allocation prevents lost revenue and trust, ensuring that website inventories are up to date and wholesale orders are fulfilled on time.

Delivering KPIs from ERP systems in easy-to-read formats is essential to fortify business intelligence. These tools provide decision-makers with crucial insights into product performance, sales and financial metrics, aligning operations with company goals.





Dan O’Connell

Co-founder

BrandLab360

Emerging fashion trends are significantly driving technology investments within the apparel industry. As consumer expectations shift toward more-interactive and -immersive experiences, brands are increasingly adopting technologies that meet these needs. The rise of virtual showrooms and metaverse environments illustrates this trend. During the pandemic, the need for virtual interactions led to the development of these advanced platforms, allowing brands to create digital twins of existing showrooms. This technology enables real-time engagement where users can walk around as avatars, pick up products and make visual assortments, enhancing the traditional wholesale experience.

Moreover, the trend toward gamification and social shopping in these virtual environments is also noteworthy. Consumers are spending significantly more time in immersive, gamified experiences, which not only boosts engagement but also encourages social interactions within these spaces. This form of retailtainment—combining retail and entertainment—makes shopping more enjoyable and memorable, further enhancing customer engagement. This shift is complemented by AI-driven personalization, which helps brands provide more-tailored shopping experiences and better predict consumer preferences.

These innovations are transforming the way fashion is marketed and sold, setting new standards for consumer engagement. As fashion trends continue to evolve, the demand for these advanced technologies will drive further investments, ensuring brands remain at the forefront of a rapidly changing market.





Paul Magel

President of the Application Solutions Division

CGS

Emerging fashion trends are revolutionizing how apparel companies invest in technology. Key trends like lowering costs, increasing productivity, sustainability and cybersecurity are driving these investments and shaping the future of fashion.

To reduce costs, companies are turning to automation and AI to streamline operations and reduce manual-labor expenses. AI-driven demand forecasting and planning and inventory-management systems optimize supply chains, minimize waste and prevent overproduction.

Investments in technology are also boosting productivity through cloud-based solutions that provide real-time data across the value chain. These tools facilitate agile decision-making and improve overall operational efficiency.

Sustainability is increasingly a central focus in the fashion industry, with Europe playing a pivotal role in driving this trend. AI and ML optimize resource utilization, reducing waste through precise demand forecasting and inventory management. Traceability systems ensure transparency throughout the product lifecycle, fostering sustainability.

As fashion companies increasingly rely on digital platforms, cybersecurity has become paramount. Robust cybersecurity measures are essential to protect sensitive data and maintain the integrity of digital operations. Investing in advanced cybersecurity solutions safeguards customer information and proprietary data, building consumer trust and compliance with data protection regulations.

By strategically investing in technology, apparel companies can stay ahead in the competitive fashion market. These technologies enable brands to meet evolving consumer demands, boost operational efficiency and contribute to a more sustainable future in fashion. As the industry evolves, these trends will continue to shape technological investments in fashion.





Roy Avidor

Chief Executive Officer

Cymbio

As technology and consumer behaviors shift, the e-commerce landscape and the apparel industry continue to evolve. Innovative and agile solutions are needed now more than ever.

As consumers demand convenience and flexibility, brands and retailers must ensure products are available where the consumers are and when they want to discover or purchase them.

Since dropshipping and marketplaces are the preferred methods of commerce, and since consumers naturally expect the return process to be as effective as the digital buying process, brands and retailers must consider that the buyer’s journey does not end with the actual sale. This adds additional variants to the process, highlighting the need for a technological, all-around solution for data management and quick turnaround between brands and retailers.

Every day, new, competitive channels open up and trend, such as social commerce channels like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook Marketplace and more. Dropping the ball on customer service, returns and inventory management when working in a multichannel industry can severely affect brands and retailers.

Therefore, shifting toward a cohesive omnichannel approach combined with a streamlined supply-chain process allows brands to sell anywhere and also improves the shopping experience. Automating operations while increasing brands’ digital presence, without adding resources, is the natural way to go as technology influences consumer behavior.

That is why we at Cymbio empower brands to sell anywhere and maximize their growth opportunities by streamlining their operations and automating all processes to focus on retail, marketplace, and social-commerce collaborations and partnerships on one easy-to-use platform.





Petersen Zhu

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer

DigitBridge

With emerging fashion trends constantly changing the market, it is imperative that apparel companies respond just as quickly. Nothing supports fast-moving change like technology, so intelligent, strategic investments in tech are needed to keep up with consumer behavior.

Emerging fashion trends go beyond fast fashion or the styles, fits and colors that resonate with today’s buying audience. Consumer preferences have also evolved toward personalization, optionality, sustainability and digital engagement.

Some of the ways you can use technology to stay competitive include content management and using artificial intelligence to create compelling content more expeditiously—both written and visual—that directly addresses trends and attracts consumer attention.

Data analytics and business intelligence can be applied to generating reports to understand what product and channels are highest performing for current trends. Customer data can be analyzed to understand preferences, personalize recommendations and anticipate demand.

In terms of sustainability and supply-chain management, AI and predictive analytics can be leveraged to optimize inventory levels and replenishment and reduce overstock and stockouts. Dropshipping products reduces inventory liability and increases speed of fulfillment from supplier to end user.

Having a digital presence on various e-commerce channels to capture the best performers based on trends helps support omnichannel sales and operations. Integrating both online and offline channels provides a seamless shopping experience. Managing everything from a single source of truth empowers speed and efficiency.





Fernando Villalever

Director General

Dimeo

For an apparel company to advance toward sustainable practices, it needs to invest accordingly in infrastructure to be able to certify all the products produced or sold. Artificial intelligence will be a very important component when integrating into our tech infrastructure. It will help us to make essential and important decisions.

Also, smart fabrics are the future of our industry, and incorporating these innovative products takes an important investment. Social media is leading the behavior of our customers, and investing in this digital industry makes the difference when making decisions.





Lily Hunter

Product Manager of Professional Imaging

Epson America, Inc.

Within the last few years we’ve seen a rise in the demand for e-commerce and customizable printed products. Given this shift, apparel companies have needed to invest in technology to meet quality demands, increase customer satisfaction and stay ahead of the competition.

Direct-to-garment and direct-to-film technologies have emerged as leading solutions to not only meet the increased demand and quick required turnaround times but also to enhance the capabilities and expand the fashion offerings of apparel companies.

With the rise of customization and unique, personalized items, DTG and DTFilm technologies allow for on-demand production of customized designs, enabling companies to offer products that align with individual consumer preferences. In addition, emerging trends often change rapidly, and consumers expect quick turnaround times for new designs. DTG and DTFilm print technologies enable fast production processes, allowing companies to respond swiftly to trends and bring new designs to market more efficiently.

With an emphasis on sustainability continuing to grow in popularity, there is a shift away from mass production. DTG and DTFilm print technology supports projects as they come in, reducing excess inventory and waste once a new trend comes along.

As apparel companies invest in technologies to meet evolving customer preferences, they will find these can also help them stay on top within the competitive fashion landscape.





Grace Ryu

Head of Business and Communications

FASHIONGO

Fashion trends and customer needs are always changing, requiring retailers to secure the newest arrivals and bestsellers with the budget to secure them. FASHIONGO’s investment in technology addresses these intrinsic growth factors, and we work toward giving all SMBs the same opportunities previously only accessible to large retail businesses and enterprises. As a result, we see investments in building customized payment experiences that provide optimal budgeting and merchandising-strategy technology to be flexible while maximizing sell-through volume with minimal costs as a pivotal solution in today’s turbulent economic environment.

This year, FASHIONGO has been making strides to innovate the payment space with a new solution called Dynamic Net Terms to address shortfalls within the wholesale-buying journey. Dynamic Net Terms looks to disrupt traditional net-terms solutions with easier access to funding for SMBs, offering different term days based on retailers’ unique buying profiles so that they can strengthen their purchasing power by stocking new inventory now and paying later in 60-, 45- or 30-day terms.

The launch of Dynamic Net Terms will support businesses of all sizes, giving them much-needed merchandising leverage to succeed.





Tirsa Parrish

Co-founder and Managing Partner

Fashion Index

Technology is irrevocably intertwined in our daily lives, priming the fashion industry to embrace the efficiency and sustainability of innovation and revolutionizing the way industry professionals and consumers interact with clothing. Social media drives fashion trends, but consumers are also imbued with a social conscience demanding fair wages and environmental protections. The overarching trend is toward sustainability.

Circularity is being embraced because socially conscious, hyper-connected consumers are demanding the integration of technologies like the Digital Product Passport into their product purchases. Every garment tells a story of its journey, from creation to disposal. DPPs offer a comprehensive insight into a product’s composition, traceability of product life cycles, clear communication to consumers about environmental impact and simplified messaging that empowers shoppers to make informed choices.

Technologies like AI integration as part of ideation and 3D design software accelerate the design and development process so that brands can bring sustainable products to market that will satisfy the customer’s desire for instant access to the latest trends without sacrificing the environment. Technology that transforms a 2D sketch into a photorealistic image will allow brands to sell styles before making a physical garment. Take-back and recycling programs for pre- and post-consumer waste are gaining ground and will drive the investment in sorting technology.

Investment in recycling single-fiber and blended-fabric content creates circularity that will drastically reduce fashion ending up in landfills. The introduction of these technologies into the creative process and product journey provides sustainable products the conscientious consumer demands.





Ana Friedlander

North America Director of Fashion Solution and Strategy

Infor

Emerging trends for the apparel industry are driving companies to invest in cutting-edge technologies that enhance operational efficiencies, digital engagement, compliance and sustainability.

Many emerging fashion trends are intertwined with technological advancements, dictating where apparel companies will focus investments to remain competitive and relevant. Notable areas of investment include AI technologies, blockchain and Internet of Things as companies need to provide transparency in their supply-chain solutions.

Investments in blockchain technology are rising as brands seek to provide verifiable records of product authenticity and ethical sourcing. This technology has proven crucial for brands in combating counterfeiting and ensuring continued consumer trust.

AI-driven decision-making is another area of technology in which our industry is investing. AI and big-data analytics are becoming key to central decision-making processes, from predicting fashion trends to optimizing supply-chain operations. AI is also used to analyze customer feedback and social-media sentiment, helping brands stay ahead of the trends and respond to consumer needs more effectively.

Investing in technology is crucial for apparel companies to adapt to dynamic business trends, meet consumer expectations, stay competitive and ensure long-term success. Companies are seeing that investments in these technologies enable them to innovate, operate efficiently and respond proactively to changes in the market and regulatory environment.





Alison Bringé

Chief Marketing Officer

Launchmetrics

To stay agile and responsive in today’s fast-paced market, brands must optimize their operational efficiencies and leverage data insights to efficiently detect and act on changing industry trends. This means investing in software and advanced data analytics that streamline daily business operations and provide real-time insights into brand performance is key.

By leveraging these tools, companies can not only measure and benchmark their performance more accurately but also strategize effectively to maximize their impact in today’s fast-paced market. Investing in sophisticated software solutions enables brands to transform their strategies, giving them a crucial competitive edge. This proactive approach helps brands stay ahead of the curve and maintain relevance in a fiercely competitive landscape.





Leonard Marano

President of the Americas

Lectra

Building on generative AI’s groundbreaking impact year in 2023 on the fashion industry, new use cases are continually emerging to help brands stay ahead of trends, competitors and evolving consumer preferences in both style and pricing.

One thing we’ll continue to see is a shorted life cycle around trends. Trends now emerge, peak and fade within just a few months, faster than ever before. To keep pace, brands will need to invest in AI-powered solutions.

On-demand production is one area that has been extremely critical for brands in order to keep up with shifting desires all the while ensuring profitability and a commitment to sustainability. On-demand production connects and automates production from reception to cut piece, allowing manufacturers to streamline the production process and adjust quickly to changing requirements.

We’re also seeing investments in AI increasingly focused on assortment planning and inventory management. AI-powered competitive-analysis platforms enable fashion brands to set the right prices, build winning product assortments and optimize discount strategies. Consumers are moving away from brand loyalty, instead seeking out the best deals. Brands that leverage AI in this capacity will be able to make sure they are competitively pricing their product assortments in order to win new business and increase profitability.





Preston Plowman

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer

Onbrand

Everyone’s focus is on artificial intelligence right now, but apparel companies aren’t venture capitalists—they should leave most AI experimentation to them! Digital transformation needs to be a thoughtful investment in the highest ROI activities. Practically, this means focusing on a tech stack that supports the most critical areas: design and product development, inventory and logistics, and sales.

AI isn’t going to replace major job functions overnight. Its best use today is supplementing existing workflows so your team can do more with less. Currently, AI is enhancing productivity, but the killer application for fashion is still on the horizon. Until then, prioritize optimizing those critical areas.

And let’s not forget sustainability, which is more than just a consumer trend—governments, especially in the EU, are beginning to regulate it. Meeting these requirements isn’t just about good PR; it’s about having the right systems in place. A modern PLM system is crucial for traceability, allowing for handling the data and communication demands that come with providing transparent sustainability information.

Don’t get your head over your skis with flashy tech. Start by auditing your brand—if your teams are bogged down with manual processes or spreadsheets, there’s probably a software solution out there that can streamline operations. Focus on building a solid, sustainable tech foundation that supports your core functions and you’ll be ready to lead in both innovation and compliance.





Yazan Malkosh

Founder and Chief Executive Officer

swatchbook

It’s quite clear that there is a trend for the design community to be interested in incorporating AI/ML image-generation tools to create new concepts and perhaps also unlock a new type of role as a prompt-based designer such as bringing in individuals for whom visual sketching/ideating may not be their first or best skillset.

These tools could uncover some creatives with these new skill requirements. In response we will see more and more interest in investing in this space, especially because these generative models require more and more training data for them to stand out, increase accuracy and find copyright-free, licensable content to train the machine. But, while the initial investment was around building the tech, which the fashion industry seems to be trending toward, so far lawsuits and IP-theft accusations have taken the majority of focus on the AI/ML generative space.

Keep in mind, though, that all these models so far have only been able to showcase combinatorial capabilities, meaning the originality of the generative images is based on the combination of existing designs, which are then prompted by humans trying to think outside the box. It will be vital to invest in that aspect of creativity. It will be interesting to see if that will happen. While most human-designed elements are inspired by the past, the good designs will typically include new elements that have not been seen before, not to replace the designers but to give them room to explore, identify and then iterate on new designs.





Ashley Crowder

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer

VNTANA

Emerging fashion trends, particularly the shift toward personalization, sustainability and digital-first experiences, will significantly influence technology investments by apparel companies. As consumers increasingly demand customized and sustainable products, companies will need to invest in advanced technologies such as 3D design and digital twins to streamline product development and reduce waste. Additionally, the rise of virtual try-ons and augmented reality on Amazon and Google will require brands to invest in immersive technologies to maintain competitiveness on these major platforms. Apparel companies that prioritize these technologies will be better positioned to meet evolving consumer expectations and maintain a competitive edge.





*Responses have been condensed for clarity and space.