HOLIDAY SHOPPING Retail Destinations Attract Shoppers as NRF Reports In-Store Uptick

South Coast Plaza | Photo by @applesandabcs (IG)







The five days spanning Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday drew 126 million consumers to bricks-and-mortar retailers, an increase from 121.4 million in-store shoppers during the same period in 2023, according to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. Online shoppers accounted for 124.3 million during this period spanning Nov. 28 through Dec. 2, a decrease from 134.2 million shoppers in 2023.

“Even with this year’s shortened shopping period and the multitude of early sales promotions from retailers, this past weekend exceeded expectations in terms of the sheer volume of shoppers,” said Matthew Shay, NRF president and CEO.

This year’s total of 197 million shoppers during the popular shopping weekend beat the NRF’s forecast of 183.4 million shoppers. The 2024 total is the second-highest reported figure in the survey’s history, only after the 2023 record of 200.4 million shoppers.





Early planning and collaboration support holiday retail success

As Shay noted, retailers faced the challenge of a shorter post-Thanksgiving holiday-shopping time frame due to the holiday occurring later than in years past. Debra Gunn Downing, executive director of marketing at Costa Mesa, Calif.’s South Coast Plaza, mentioned that the center and its retailers, which attract a luxury consumer, started their initiatives early. The large attraction was the 43rd annual Christmas-tree lighting on Nov. 21 at Town Center Park, adjacent to the shopping center.

Retailers offered incentives including an in-store tea cart or complimentary gift wrap, and South Coast Plaza collaborated with tenants toward holiday success.

“We work on partnerships with our retailers every day, whether it is signage in the shopping center or placing their events, promotions and activations on our website or providing complimentary social-media services for them and boosting social media so it gets more eyes,” Gunn Downing said. “We offer a gift guide online, and they provide the assets. It’s definitely a two-way partnership throughout the year for us.”

Gunn Downing mentioned that the opening of 40 new boutiques during 2024, including Lululemon by the end of November, was a positive retail omen.

“Lululemon opened a new, expanded store on Fabulous Friday,” Gunn Downing said, mentioning South Coast Plaza’s day-after-Thanksgiving celebration. “They opened early and had a line an hour before they opened.”

Wittmore at The Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge | Photo courtesy of Wittmore







The Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge in Studio City, Calif., also welcomed new retailers to its center, including Alo Yoga, Hoka and Wittmore, which opened its doors Nov. 18, adding to the excitement of the holiday season.

“The local community has been very supportive since day one. We’re planning on executing several trunk shows for the holidays, the first of which will be with Rains, a brand from Copenhagen,” said Paul Witt, founder of Wittmore, which is headquartered in Los Angeles. “It was perfect timing for us, and we were able to open just in time for the Q4 holiday shopping season.”

According to Rachel Podor, assistant vice president of operations with Midwood Investment & Development, parent company of The Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge, engaging with the local community is a key component to the property manager’s strategy. This included a fresh approach to holiday decorations with luxury and ecological elements that Podor said celebrate the “natural beauty of our property while creating a magical holiday ambiance.” The center also featured Kids Club activities, Makers Markets, a Holiday Shop and Stroll, and—in partnership with the Studio City Business District—gingerbread-house decorating.

“The key to a successful holiday season in 2024 is creating a sense of community,” Podor said. “Building authentic relationships with your customers and business partners fosters a collaborative environment that drives both loyalty and growth.”

Northern California’s Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto also serves a discerning consumer and upgraded its holiday atmosphere for 2024. The site’s management focused on elegance and customer experiences by including an upgraded Santa area that features trees, lights and ornaments in addition to a 30-foot Christmas tree and “a giant, illuminated starburst display,” according to Debbie Jim, director of marketing and business development at the center. Santa events include a Signature Santa Experience, Caring Santa—an exclusive event for children with special needs—pet photos and a breakfast.

“We are more than just a shopping and dining destination but also a great gathering place for families to create memories,” Jim said.

New retailers added to the site in 2024 included Frame, Mejuri, New Balance, Rolex and Wilkes Bashford. Jim noted that the center will continue to work with its retailers to draw shoppers in throughout the holiday season.

“Stanford Shopping Center offered shopping incentives at select stores through Dec. 13. Customers who spent $2,000 or more received gift certificates to one of our restaurants—RH or Sushi Roku,” said Jim. “Our shopping incentive has been successful so far, encouraging customers to shop early during the promotional period, which helps retailers reach their goals. Starting Dec. 13, we will launch a social-media giveaway campaign highlighting some of the best gift items and experiences available at the center.”