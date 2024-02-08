L.A. MARKET WEEK Cautious Optimism at January Edition of L.A. Market Week

Fabrizio Gianni







This edition of L.A. Market was upbeat yet cautiously optimistic following a strong 2023. Buyers looked for unique pieces for Spring/Summer and received first looks at Fall. Trends included fitted and structured pieces, long skirts, summer linens and new details in denim. Vibrant florals and earthy, vintage ’70s colors were in demand.

“Buyers who came to market were spoiled for choice among the plus or minus 500 brands in The New Mart and the plus or minus 2,000 brands within one city block, making their visit to L.A. both convenient and efficient,” said Tom Keefer, New Mart general manager.

“Over 800 buyers made their way to our iconic fashion-district landmark and sampled over 500 premium fashion brands,” said Margot Garcia, Cooper Design Space general manager.

“Our goal was to help make the market a productive and fun environment for showrooms and buyers, and from what we’re hearing I think we accomplished it,” said Ashley Sabo, California Market Center general manager.





Fresh Laundry







Variety at New Mart

New York–based Joe’s Jeans offered new styles including double-buckle, wide-leg trousers and its updated Mia style with a wide bottom hem and distressed casual look, both priced at $113. “We’re also excited about our Trixie trouser, cropped and with a cuff bottom, priced at $91,” said Lauren Grant, West Coast account executive, specialty.

Los Angeles–based Jasmine Elaine was a new addition to The New Mart. The brand of designer-quality dresses and gowns in silks and leather included a cotton-sateen balloon baby-doll dress with removable sleeves, halter strap and drawstring hem priced at $150. “It’s gorgeous, high fashion, sexy, versatile and timeless,” said owner and designer Jasmine Elaine.

“We’re seeing a return to the ’70s colorwise with more-muted, warmer, muddy colors, which is also following design in furniture as well,” said CC Gilmore, owner and designer of Habitat Furnishings & Design in Sedona, Ariz.

Frilly blouses ranging from $20 to $30 and midi skirts at $27.50 by China-based Pinch were big performers at the Sue Goodman Showroom.





Mavi







Cooper Design Space on-trend

“I’m buying for Summer and a bit of Fall,” said Heather Abbott of Bella in Bakersfield, Calif. “I fill in where I need to and try new items too. I particularly like Adelyn Rae, Greylin and Z Supply.”

Top sellers for Inland Empire, Calif.–based Billy T in the Niche Showroom were the embroidered Hello Sunshine and ’70s Love washed-denim tops priced at $43.50.

The feeling was positive at the Bella Dahl showroom. “Big sellers include our soft-structured maxi skirt with high side slit priced at $79 and clip-stripe elastic-waist pullovers priced at $66,” said Kasey McKenna, West Coast sales manager.





Bella Dahl







Order writing at Brand Assembly

Brand Assembly was offering everything from kitschy thongs offered by Burlington, Vt.–based Commando priced at $12.50 to Los Angeles Gold Hawk silk camisoles selling for $58–$68.

A big performer for made in Los Angeles was Fresh Laundry’s linen flair pant with cotton yoga waist priced at $62.

Fabrizio Gianni, also made in Los Angeles, just relaunched after a COVID hiatus with six styles of denim pants including tech-stretch and crop-flair pull-ons priced at $105.

New water-resistant metallic raincoats with a hidden cinch waist priced at $66 by Anorak were big sellers.

“We had several brands that had their best January market to date with us,” said Hillary France, CEO and co-founder of the show. “Even though there was chatter of business slowing in stores, there was still an optimistic outlook for 2024.”





Joe’s Jeans







Denim strong at CMC

The iconic denim and apparel brand Levi’s had a pop-up at the CMC while Turkish contemporary denim and apparel brand Mavi moved in. Its All Blue Well Blue men’s and women’s capsule collection of denim shackets and pants using all biodegradable materials and priced at $58 were hot sellers.

“I’ve always loved Mavi’s attention to detail, fit and flattering, soft, comfortable fabrics with a perfect price point,” said Amara Bessa, owner of Kariella in Ojai, Calif.

“Our women’s showrooms met with a wide mix of key retailers from around the West Coast such as Lulus, the Catalina Yacht Club, JB Elliot, Habit footwear and accessories, Sloan Boutique PDX, and Fiorina, to name just a few,” said the CMC’s Sabo.