EVENTS Here|After Debuts With a Sold-out Crowd in Los Angeles

Los Angeles’ apparel-trade-event calendar expanded June 13 with the debut of Here|After, a new denim-focused show that launched at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. Here|After founders—writer and producer Erin Barajas and denim consultants Denim Dudes, with sponsor ISKO—focused on attracting industry and supply-chain experts, drawing an audience of more than 100 attendees. The inaugural Here|After event drew professionals from brands including True Religion, Good American, Veronica Beard, Tom Ford, Paige, Guess, American Rag Cie and PacSun.

“Our goal was to create a new kind of community-building experience to share impactful and inspirational programming alongside Denim Dudes’ latest trend and market insights,” said Barajas. “Los Angeles is having a moment—it’s home to culture-leading brands, influential creatives and emerging talent—and we envision Here|After as a platform for important and game-changing conversations to join and amplify the city’s momentum. I think our first event is proof that our concept resonates with our audience, which is exciting.”

The event included three major programming components: “Wild Information,” a prerecorded presentation by writer and musician Claire L. Evans, who explored connections between ecology and technology; Denim Dudes’ Fall/Winter 2025/2026 forecast and market-driver report; and a panel discussion covering how fresh approaches to new raw materials can support responsible supply chains. The talk included commentary from Mark Little, global product-line director for men’s lifestyle at Patagonia; Nava Esmailizadeh, head of brand at Ambercycle; Jane Palmer, chief executive officer of Nature Coatings; and Keith O’Brien, senior public-relations manager at ISKO. Here|After also hosted a post-event cocktail party that afforded opportunities for attendees to meet and discuss solutions to the denim industry’s most pressing challenges.

“The reception to Here|After—from the audience and our industry partners—was incredible, and we are already thinking about next steps,” said Amy Leverton, co-founder of Here|After and founder of Denim Dudes. “We see so many opportunities to dive into big ideas affecting the denim industry from a lens that centers on culture, innovation, creativity and community.”