RETAIL PacSun Continues Community Engagement With LAFC Partnership

Los Angeles–headquartered California youth lifestyle retailer PacSun has extended its partnership with the Los Angeles Football Club for the 2024 season one year after the launch of the collaboration through which the retailer and soccer club sought to improve the fan experience and fortify relationships with local community youths. The PacSun-LAFC 2024 season partnership will feature new apparel, pregame activations and a visible brand presence during home games.

Programs such as the Bresee Youth Center, an organization that aids Los Angeles students by providing apparel and supplies, will benefit from the partnership, which will also support the organization’s annual Backpack Distribution Day.

“Continuing our partnership with LAFC, we are dedicated to furthering our engagement and deepening our connection with local communities,” said Richard Cox, vice president of men’s merchandising at PacSun. “Together we’re combining the worlds of sports and fashion to foster support, participation and a sense of inclusion to unite as many people as possible while increasing fan involvement and strengthening community in both arenas.”

The May 2023 launch of the program included PacSun-LAFC collaborative apparel. A fresh line of 2024 merchandise will be available in stores through pacsun.com and at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., during the July 4 match between LAFC and the LA Galaxy. PacSun will participate in LAFC’s Fan Fest with a pregame presence where fans can enjoy complimentary products, discounts and giveaways. The retailer will also host an LAFC player appearance during July at a select Southern California–based PacSun store.

“We’re excited to build on the momentum of our partnership with PacSun,” said Rich Orosco, chief brand officer at LAFC. “Together we can continue making a positive impact and growing the LAFC community through our programs and collaborations.”