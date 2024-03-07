TRADE SHOWS Business Comes Back Big Time at OFFPRICE























Buyers enjoyed quality merchandise in the latest styles and trends at the value-based OFFPRICE Show, held Feb. 13–16 at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center. Buyers as well as social-media influencers shopped name-brand closeouts, last season’s merchandise, and cash & carry.

Value-priced merchandise has become such a successful part of the retail sector that exhibitors are starting to manufacture their own product, such as Love Poem, based in Los Angeles and made in China. “We’re recognized as a high-quality, young, vibrant, trendy and super-economic brand,” said sales manager Isaac Kim. Nylon loungewear sets were selling for $6.50.

Los Angeles–based Tasha Apparel sells collections for girls and young women aged 7–22. “Our concept is the bohemian girl to sexy young lady,” said owner Uzi Baruch. Prices ranged from 50 cents to $16.

Business at the show was good for the Houston-based Originals contemporary women’s resortwear. “It’s fate to be here. We started with a 10 x 10 booth and grew to a 40 x 40,” said Raymond Chen.

“I’m excited to see business picking up a bit and people writing orders,” said Tricia Barglof, OFFPRICE executive director, who added that value-priced wholesale benefits charities and decreases the amount of merchandise going into our landfills.

“We come to OFFPRICE so we can offer better price points to our customers and build our margins, giveaways and promotions,” said Anne Jones of Dakota Designs 99 in Dickinson, N.D., who added that they like to give back and help a lot of charities.