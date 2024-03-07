TRADE SHOWS What Was New, Now and Next at Project























Over 500 contemporary men’s and women’s brands were showcased at Project Las Vegas, held at the Las Vegas Convention Center Feb. 13–15.

From L.A. Clippers guard Russell Westbrook’s Los Angeles–based Honor the Gift to a surprise meet-and-greet by footwear founders and social-media stars Dixie D’Amelio and Charli D’Amelio of D’Amelio Footwear, there was plenty of excitement on the show floor.

At Project Women’s, “everyone in the business is showing here,” said Mitra Martin, director of womenswear for the Barcelino stores in the California Bay Area, who added, “I noticed a lot of splash, glitter and glam. It’s our job to educate our customers that it’s okay to be fancier and have fun.”

A standout piece from women-owned and -manufactured Komarov, made in Los Angeles, was a bateau-neck, tea-length dress with sheer lace and detailed sleeves priced at $155.

“Buyers are requesting more of a mid to low waist,” said Sara Holway, Pistola senior account executive for the Midwest. The Los Angeles–based brand offered flat-studded midrise denim bowed horseshoe pants priced at $90 with a matching jacket at $113.

“We had two strong days,” said Frederic Barrouquere of the Malibu, Calif.–based lifestyle brand Barefoot Dreams. Popular items were a ribbed tank and a lounge pant in a rayon and viscose blend. The top was priced at $12, the pant at $69.

At Project Men’s, there was a major influence of urban and streetwear styles, with the show hosting the Cult of Individuality skate park for a second season. The infusion and influence of athlete-inspired clothing was evident at the NOW Forum, where NFL players talked about their relationships with fashion and creative inspiration.

Ellesse Sportswear drew added attention to its booth with a pickleball court. “There’s more of a storytelling component at Project than I’ve seen before of brands just going above and beyond,” said Edwina Kulego, vice president, international and men’s fashion at the MMGNET Group.

“Basic is what sells, but the novelty is what catches the eye,” said Jordan Tsabag, president and owner of Velvet Heart, which is designed and based in Los Angeles. On display was a head-turning checkerboard denim jacket and pant set.

Leisure Lab, also made in L.A., featured a heavy-duty camouflage cotton GSM cargo pant priced at $90 with a soft recycled poly and Tencel everyday shirt for $21.50. “Our customer is the 25-to-45-year-old man who’s confident in his own skin, likes subtle luxury and doesn’t need to be loud,” said COO Daniel Henson.