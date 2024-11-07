L.A. VIBE Art Hearts Fashion Brings an L.A. Vibe to Its Latest Showcase























Selecting designers isn’t easy for Arts Hearts Fashion founder Erik Rosete, but he delivered on his process yet again with a high-buzz fashion showcase Oct. 17–19 at The New Mart in downtown Los Angeles.

“We look for innovative talent that not only brings a unique perspective but also resonates with the spirit of our community,” Rosete said. “We balance emerging and established designers to create a powerful mix. It’s a challenge, but it’s incredibly rewarding to see diverse voices take the stage.”

The designers included this season were Alexis Monsanto, Amara Art Fashion, Amour Verte, Baez, Coral Castillo, Cross Colours, David Tupaz, Diana Couture, Diyanni Surf, Edher Gin, Gray, Jesse J Collections, Kenneth Barlis, Kentaro Kameyama, Mac Divot, Milla Stone, Mister Triple X, Merlin Castell, Mondo Guerra, No Name, Odair Pereira, Pellone Collection, Scotch & Soda, Steve Madden and Willfredo Gerardo.

“This season, the energy was palpable,” Rosete said of the show. “The incredible synergy between designers, models and the audience created unforgettable moments, and the level of artistry was inspiring. Seeing how the community came together to celebrate fashion and self-expression was beyond thrilling.”

The show’s particular synergy and artistry were also unmistakably Los Angeles. “L.A.’s laid-back vibe and its bold, unapologetic style shone through,” said Rosete. “From vibrant streetwear to high-glam looks, every designer brought a piece of L.A.’s eclectic culture to the runway, embodying the freedom and creativity the city is known for.”

Founded in 2010, Art Hearts Fashion is a leading platform for innovative designers with shows held in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Las Vegas. “We’re excited to expand our reach with upcoming shows in new cities and a deeper dive into lifestyle experiences,” said Rosete in a hint of his future plans. “We’ll also be bringing our community together for an immersive event at Art Basel, blending art, fashion and culture in fresh ways.”