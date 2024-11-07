TECHNOLOGY Lectra Facilitates Apparel’s Transition to Industry 4.0 With New Intelligent Platform

“Does this look good on me?” Artificial intelligence may have the answer to that perennial fashion question, along with a lot of other things, thanks in part to a new innovation from Lectra. The company has announced its support of the transition toward Industry 4.0 of the apparel industry with the launch of Valia Fashion, a new intelligent digital platform that combines the power of artificial intelligence with Lectra’s unique expertise.

Valia Fashion streamlines each stage of production, from order processing to fabric cutting, while optimizing the use of materials. It also revolutionizes the fashion ecosystem, Lectra states, by breaking down the barriers between the various industrialization and production processes to better meet the requirements of brands, manufacturers and subcontractors.

“Valia Fashion represents a major technological breakthrough as, thanks to artificial intelligence, it truly brings fashion players into a new era, that of Industry 4.0,” said Maximilien Abadie, chief strategy officer and chief product officer at Lectra. “It will help them make a leap forward that goes beyond any advance made in recent decades. We have combined our expertise in the fashion industry with the power of artificial intelligence to enable our customers to collaborate more efficiently, preserve their margins and boost their growth, all while meeting the requirements of sustainable development, which are increasingly demanding in the fashion industry.”

Faced with the technological challenges posed by the transformation of a market constantly requiring more agility and cost control, Lectra announced, the transition to Industry 4.0 is a key factor in the performance, profitability and sustainability of production processes. Valia Fashion enables brands, manufacturers and subcontractors to adapt more quickly to market drivers such as the rise of online shopping, popularity of personalized products, rapid evolution of trends, costly inventory management, and an increased focus on price as well as environmental and social issues. The platform makes it possible to digitalize the entire fashion production flow, giving players freedom from geographical constraints, reduction in manual labor and all-around efficiency.

“Valia Fashion has no equivalent on the market,” said Abadie.