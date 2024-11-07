LISA KLINE: MENTOR Retail Icon Lisa Kline Mentors New Bricks-and-Mortar Owners























It was a magical time, that great retail heyday some 20 years ago when people got off the plane at LAX and the first stop on their trip was Lisa Kline’s trendsetting retail store on Robertson Boulevard.

At the peak of her empire, Kline operated six stores and had a staff of 85, but when the economic and retail winds changed direction she closed her shops one by one, the last in 2011. Today she’s a sought-after retail consultant with strong opinions on the present state of fashion and retail, not to mention her radical concept for what L.A. needs at the present moment. The California Apparel News caught up with the legendary fashionista to find out more.





CAN: You had a meteoric rise followed by a dramatic pullback. What was the whole whirlwind like?

LK: The stores were just the most incredible experience. We launched hundreds of brands, and at our peak we were doing half a million dollars per month just at the flagship store, which was unheard of. We couldn’t make a mistake in our buying. It was a huge operation, every celebrity was coming in, and people all over the world came to see what brands we had and copy us. I’d go to trade shows and people would introduce themselves saying, “I’m the Lisa Kline of Connecticut!” And I would go, “Okay…” It was just funny.





CAN: Where is retail now, and how did we get here?

LK: Everything in the world has changed. People say it’s the internet, but it’s so many other things. The writer’s strike and crash of 2008 changed the way people spend money, and the creation of boutique magic cannot be recreated online. You need a multi-experience in order to get people to shop because I don’t think they’re shopping just to go shopping in the age of Poshmark, Farfetch and The Real Real. A place needs to have a bunch of stuff going on that drives people who are going there for a lot of reasons. Maybe someone comes in for flowers, coffee or dog stuff and then buys clothes. It has to be dynamic. You have to capture retail in a way that’s not to be expected.





CAN: Who’s thriving in this challenging retail environment?

LK: In the nontraditional space, since 2017 I’ve curated the gift shop at Shutters On The Beach, the iconic hotel in Santa Monica. I created the whole retail concept from scratch and increased their volume over 100 percent. A lot of locals come in, having figured out that I curate it. We sell a lot of branded apparel, a ton of cashmere, and it’s kind of funny but we started buying items with a little of the Western flair, with horses and things, and it’s selling, which has been surprising in a good way because it’s outside the whole beach thing.





CAN: And what about the world of fashion boutiques?

LK: In May of last year Leanna Drammer opened Lou Los Olivos in the town of Los Olivos, and I began helping her with merchandising, buying smarter and how to talk to the reps with my history of relationships that you just can’t buy. I think it’s important to do clothing stores according to where they’re located, and this has a high-end ranch and wine-country vibe. She was able to acquire the space next door and just opened a men’s section. Most of her customers are married and walking around together, so she felt very good about men’s, which I love doing. We have brands like Rag & Bone and John Varvatos that everyone will know and then things like a really cool new Japanese denim brand called Hiroshi Kato.





CAN: Why has it worked for her?

LK: The town is an amazing community, and retail works in a small town. Every time I go there I see the same people, and they come in to say hi and also to spend money. People are excited to support each other’s endeavors; they’re friends, and they’re also customers. And I love being in an area where there’s life and action and traffic and people loving the curation that she does. And I know here men’s will do well. Leanna loves having a store and works her tail off and can’t wait to just grow, grow, grow. It’s fun to help her.





CAN: What do you think L.A. needs? What would make a big splash?

LK: I just looked at spaces two months ago for a concept I’ve been developing for six years. It has 21 highly curated categories, similar to how you shop online and kind of like a mini-curated department store. But it would need a big space and a lot of money to do. And a parking lot and security!