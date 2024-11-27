FIBER Functional Fabric Fair Sees 30 Percent Increase At Fall Show

Functional Fabric Fair saw its largest turnout at its most recent edition held November 19-21 at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Oregon. The show boasted a 30 percent increase in attendance with industry leaders, designers, and fabric specialists from such leading brands as Adidas, Arc’teryx, Bass Pro Shops, Columbia Sportswear, Eddie Bauer, HOKA, Lululemon, NIKE, Patagonia, REI, and Under Armour.





Launched in 2018 and operated by Performance Days, Functional Fabric Fair has expanded to encompass over 51,000 square feet and 330 sustainable-certified suppliers showcasing the latest innovations in high-performance functional fabrics, finishes, trims and accessories.





The 2024 fall edition attracted a record number of attendees, including leading apparel CEOs, designers, sourcing and material managers, product development executives, retailers, and students from around the world. “Functional Fabric Fair has cemented itself as the most curated textile trade show in North America,” said Event Director Steve McCullough, “bringing together the biggest thought leaders, the right mix of suppliers and a diverse range of attendees. It is the destination where professionals can discover transformative materials and technology and engage in meaningful discussions that will shape the future of sustainable and high-performance textiles.”





“Brands come to this show to buy the components they put into their garments like ingredients, said Charles Ross, a show lecturer on performance sportswear design. “This in an ‘ingredients’ sourcing show. It’s the ability to come to a location to speak to everybody in the supply chain, and hopefully get all your answers.”





The next show is scheduled for April 14-16, 2025. For more information, visit functionalfabricfair.com.