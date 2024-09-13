TRADE SHOW REPORT Project Men’s Propels Upcoming Season’s Top Trends























Project Men’s, the intersection of sports, street and fashion, was held at the Las Vegas Convention Center Aug. 19–21 and showcased 510 brands including Adidas Skateboard, Nike SB, New Balance and FIFA.

Denim reigned supreme with brands such as G-Star, Mavi and Prps. New York–based Tripp NYC’s denim shredder bondage pants, priced at $81, caught the eye.

“You can’t deny the influence of sports in tailored, traditional sportswear and streetwear,” said Edwina Kulego, vice president, international and men’s fashion for the MMGNET Group. Case in point: the 20-patch, fully loaded motocross vibe Moto Hoody from legendary Canadian denim brand PARASUCO, priced at $140.

New York–based East Side Golf held private showings in a skybox. Its mesh-lined nylon windbreaker was priced at $66.50.

Returning women’s buyers Jade Quigley and Beatrice Perron from Quebec, Canada–based La Maison Simons, with 17 stores across Canada, came looking for “anything that makes a statement and that is super interesting for our customer to come into the stores and be impressed with what we have,” said Perron. She added that “sometimes picking a few pieces from a men’s collection is really interesting and makes an impact.” Perron ordered the heavyweight camouflage T-shirt and hoodie with embroidery and screen printing from San Fernando Valley, Calif.–based Primitive Apparel & Skate. The hoodie was priced at $42.50, the T- shirt at $20 and a mesh short at $30.