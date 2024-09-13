TRADE SHOW REPORT Project Women’s Excites With New Denim Looks and Holiday























Project Women’s, held at the Las Vegas Convention Center Aug. 19–21, showcased over 180 young contemporary and contemporary brands including Free People and Steve Madden.

Denim continued to be strong with styles such as The Fly Girl from Los Angeles–based Morrison Denim. “It’s two vibes in one—a wide leg convertible cuff that you can snap up giving two different looks,” said owner Renee Watson of the style, priced at $78.

New York–based Driftwood displayed a collection of whimsical denim including “our infamous Farrah Flair jean with hallucination embroidery and matching blazer priced at $95 and pant at $82,” said Brianna Vinokur, sales and merchandising, for the brand.

The Lurex sparkle duster by Last Tango, made in Los Angeles and priced at $49, was on-trend as was the bohemian-style Valencia maxi shirt duster with a denim mineral wash top and mesh flower appliqué bottom with embroidery from Temple City, Calif.–based Aratta, priced at $89.

Vintage-inspired T-shirts from Los Angeles–made Day Dreamer, whose Grateful Dead blooming-flowers raglan in radiant watermelon jersey was priced at $40. Handmade and dyed shawls and ponchos from Laguna Beach, California–based Spain in America were priced at $28.

MODRN STUDIO, sourced and made in Los Angeles, offered interchangeable tops and bottoms, separates and sets. French terry shorts in 100 percent cotton with velvet drawstrings and stainless-steel cord stops were priced at $57.