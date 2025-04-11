NEWS Inside the Industry

The National Retail Federation has forecast that retail sales during 2025 will grow between 2.7 and 3.7 percent over 2024 to between $5.42 trillion and $5.48 trillion. The announcement was made during the NRF’s fifth annual “State of Retail & the Consumer” virtual event on the health of American consumers. “Overall, the economy has shown continued momentum so far in 2025—bolstered by low unemployment and real wage gains—however, significant policy uncertainty is weighing on consumer and business confidence,” said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay. “Still, serving customers will remain retailers’ top priority no matter what the economic environment.” The forecast compares with growth of $5.29 trillion in 2024.





Z SUPPLY, the women’s brand known for its everyday essentials, has released its second collaboration with the iconic Diamond Cross Ranch. Since 1912, Diamond Cross, located at the base of the Grand Tetons in Jackson Hole, Wyo., has been an anchor of authentic Western culture. The breathtaking landscape and horseback riding have inspired the ranch details on clothing made from Z SUPPLY’S signature feel-good fabrics. “The collection reflects the natural beauty and charm of the American West,” said Z SUPPLY President Mandy Fry. “Our customers couldn’t wait either, and we’re so happy to launch these new styles, which exude cowboy cool. It’s been amazing to see such a strong response, and we’re eager to continue this partnership with fresh, ranch-inspired designs.”





The Levi’s brand continues to push the boundaries of style and culture with its latest campaign, “Easy in Levi’s,” featuring music icon, fashion trailblazer and Global Brand Ambassador Diljit Dosanjh. “Few stars today shape trends like Diljit Dosanjh,” the company said in a release. “From sold-out world tours to turning heads in film and fashion, his influence transcends borders. This partnership reflects the brand’s ongoing commitment to blending denim heritage with contemporary style in India.” The campaign unfolds through a series of dynamic montage films that capture Donanjh effortlessly moving through his world. “His style is unfiltered, authentic, relaxed and easy,” said the company, “perfectly embodying the campaign’s message: Loose Fits aren’t just about what one wears, they’re about how one feels.”





Kingpins, the pioneering denim supply-chain sourcing event and global platform, has announced Vivian Wang as its new chief executive officer while founder Andrew Olah transitions into an advisory role, offering guidance in shaping the show’s future. Under his leadership, Kingpins evolved from a small, intimate sourcing event in New York into a powerful platform for the worldwide denim community. “Andrew’s vision has been the foundation of everything Kingpins stands for today,” Wang said. “He saw an opportunity to create something entirely new for the denim industry—a space where business, innovation and collaboration could thrive. It’s an honor to carry forward his legacy and build upon the incredible platform he created.” Wang has been with the company since its founding, previously serving as managing director and head of global sales.