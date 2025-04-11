TRADE SHOW REPORT March L.A. Market Blossoms With Resilience Following January Fires

Buyers and brands reported positive feedback regarding the March 10–13 Los Angeles Market Week at The New Mart, California Market Center, Cooper Design Space and Lady Liberty Building as visitors to the city’s fashion district placed orders for Fall 2025 styles and Immediates. Many showrooms and brands welcomed retailers to March market following a January edition that had been impacted by destructive wildfires throughout different areas of Los Angeles.

Building management at The New Mart, CMC and Cooper Design Space also hosted events during market to attract buyers. Designers and Agents (D&A) returned to The New Mart while Brand Assembly held its latest edition at the Cooper Design Space. The CMC hosted the Ethical Luxury Summit, a fresh approach to mindful fashion by Vegan Fashion Week founder Emmanuelle Rienda.

Designers and Agents Los Angeles at The New Mart afforded opportunities to those unable to attend the New York show. | Photo by D&A







Business ticks up at The New Mart

Traffic at The New Mart experienced a notable increase during March market. Tom Keefer, The New Mart’s general manager, reported attendance growth of approximately 25 percent.

“This was a significantly stronger market than prior years,” Keefer said. “We were also very pleased with our partnership with Designers and Agents and the additional brands they brought.”

MaryAnn Piazza, event production and operations manager at D&A, noted that the show’s exhibitors reported the “level of orders written was notably ahead for this market.”

“Buyers know they can expect to discover inspiring new resources in addition to the well-established U.S. and international collections that have distinguished D&A and create the culture of community and creative integrity it is known for,” said Piazza.

Exhibitor Michelle Saber represents Moma and Fiorentini + Baker and noted trends for Fall such as knee-high boots with buckles.

“Many of my retailers who couldn’t make it to New York came to L.A.,” Saber said. “Sometimes the timing of New York overlaps with Europe, so I suggest they come to D&A in L.A.”

The CMC hosted the Ethical Luxury Summit, which featured collections such as Label Oued x Balmain. | Photo by Daniel Taylor

Daniel Taylor





CMC marks growth and evolution

The CMC welcomed buyers to March market with fresh offerings that paid off for the building’s management.

“This market introduced a number of new resources for our retail buyers to explore, which has proven integral for our continued upswing in retailer traffic at the CMC during market,” said Yvette Beltran, the CMC’s senior marketing manager.

Kay Gailey co-owns the Peaches Boutique in Snohomish, Wash., with her two daughters. Gailey’s shop specializes in women’s apparel and lifestyle and will soon expand into men’s clothing.

“We carry Free People and met with them. We have Michael Stars. We have Barefoot Dreams. We also have Vuori, which everyone loves,” Gailey said.

The CMC also featured the Ethical Luxury Summit. This next step in the evolution of Rienda’s Vegan Fashion Week brand featured important partnerships including a VIP black-carpet gala powered by the MMGNET Group.

Designers from the Moroccan Label Oued Collective—with Mina Binebine, Nadia Chellaoui, Youssef Drissi and Angeline Dangelser—used reclaimed fabrics, courtesy of Maison Balmain, to create pieces featured at an ethical fashion show.

“I meet designers who love Vegan Fashion Week and they use upcycled leather or wool,” Rienda said. “It’s important to incorporate these designers into this conversation and grow the movement in a way that is inclusive, not judgmental.”

L’Atelier 7474 founder Audrey Geschwind, a Paris-based designer whom Rienda represents in the U.S. and describes as ‘the Queen of French savoir-faire,’ noted the significance of the Balmain partnership. “Luxury fashion houses are embracing ethical practices due to consumer demand, environmental concerns and industry innovation,” Geschwind said.





Cooper California-community focus

The Cooper Design Space management created an environment to promote established and emerging brands.

“The [Cooper Design Space] promotes multiple activations and events on its various floors to drive attendance and showroom interaction,” said Margot Garcia, general manager at Investors’ Property Services, which manages the Cooper. “Brand Assembly has brought a fresh creative energy that matches the sought-after Cooper boutique vibe.”

Brand Assembly Los Angeles welcomed attendees from California, Colorado, Florida, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

“We were coming off a really strong New York market,” said Brand Assembly founder Hillary France. “This energy around Brand Assembly was strong. Attendance was great.”

Bianca Kuttickattu, founder and creative director of New York–based sustainable brand Namai, decided to try the California edition after a successful New York show.

“Our product is relevant to the California market. We wanted to increase our presence on the West Coast,” said Kuttickattu. “Our two bestsellers were a crop jacket and regular light jacket.”

Show organizers worked with Orla Flora, an Altadena, Calif.–based floral business whose owner, Renata Ortega, lost her studio and home in the Eaton Fire, noted Emily Cox, Brand Assembly’s community director.

The Lady Liberty Building welcomed buyers to a close-knit market community in DTLA. | Photo by Lady Liberty Building







A ‘family’ atmosphere at Lady Liberty

Organizers at the Lady Liberty Building created an intimate boutique environment. Empera Arye, building manager at Lady Liberty, welcomed buyers to showrooms including Citizens of Humanity, Frank & Eileen, and The Globe Showroom + Omarche Showroom.

“We’re a smaller, boutique-showroom building, and we have a nice mix of trendy, hip lines,” Arye said.

The culture at the building relies on camaraderie, with showroom representatives supporting each other and their businesses.

“There was a better vibe, and it was more upbeat,” noted Arye. “Maybe it’s getting L.A. back on its feet and getting Los Angeles back. We had more traffic.”