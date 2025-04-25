FINANCE Baker Tilly and Moss Adams Announce Planned Merger

In a transformative move aimed at the middle market, Moss Adams and Baker Tilly have announced a planned combination, creating the sixth-largest advisory CPA firm in the U.S. Expected to close in June, the merger will result in strengthened industry specializations, expanded geographic reach, and more comprehensive capabilities in advisory, tax and assurance services. Both firms boast over a century of experience.





“The landscape is shifting, both in our profession and for the middle-market clients we serve,” said Marco Valverde, partner at Moss Adams, who works closely with apparel and retail clients. “Businesses, particularly those in the apparel sector, are facing a more global, volatile, complex world, and they need a firm with the scale, specialization and adaptability to meet them there. Baker Tilly shares our values and vision to design a firm intentionally built to serve this market deeply and at scale.”





After a transition period, the combined firm will be called Baker Tilly and will reflect the two firms’ shared vision, strategy and culture. Jeff Ferro, CEO of Baker Tilly, will serve as CEO of the combined firm through his retirement, with Eric Miles, currently Moss Adams CEO, designated CEO-elect. Miles will assume the role of CEO on Jan. 1, 2026, with Ferro remaining a director on Baker Tilly’s board thereafter.





Ferro underscored the strategic alignment between the two firms, saying, “Moss Adams is a great strategic fit with Baker Tilly. We’ve long respected the firm, its people and its industry-focused approach. By bringing together our strengths, we are expanding our ability to serve middle-market businesses with greater expertise, resources and insights.”