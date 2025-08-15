DENIM COWBOY Beyoncé, Levi’s Release ‘The Denim Cowboy’ REIIMAGINE Segment

The final video component of the Beyoncé-Levi’s REIIMAGINE campaign, “The Denim Cowboy,” launched recently, tying together the story of reinterpreted classic advertisements from the heritage denim brand and complementing pieces from the new BEYONCÉ X LEVI’S collection.

The 90-second segment features extended versions of the previously released “Launderette,” “Pool Hall” and “Refrigerator” scenes, which were inspired by 1980s- and ’90s-era Levi’s advertisements. “The Denim Cowboy” concludes with a victorious pool-playing Beyoncé collecting her prize of Levi’s 501 jeans from a local pool shark played by “Justified” and “Deadwood” actor Timothy Olyphant. Beyoncé wears a crystalized ’90s Shrunken Trucker and 501 Curve jean during the segment.

This culmination of the campaign was set to an exclusive cut of “Levi’s Jeans” from Beyoncé’s Grammy Award–winning album, “Cowboy Carter.” Levi’s partnered with Grammy Award-winning director Melina Matsoukas on the short film. Matsoukas worked with Emmy Award–winning cinematographer Marcell Rév and photographer Mason Poole on the campaign.

“ ‘The Denim Cowboy’ marks the culmination of the groundbreaking Levi’s REIIMAGINE campaign, marking the final celebration of a partnership that has explored reinvention and reinterpretation at every turn,” said Kenny Mitchell, global chief marketing officer of the Levi’s brand at Levi Strauss & Co. “The campaign represents a new level and scale of collaboration that has put women at the center of the narrative and set in motion a new, iconic chapter in Levi’s history that continues to reaffirm the brand’s place at the center of culture.”

As Levi’s prepared to release the final scenes of the REIIMAGINE campaign, Beyoncé nodded to the partnership during the last performances of her Cowboy Carter Tour in Las Vegas with her dancers dressed in pieces from the BEYONCÉ X LEVI’S collection. The collection is available online at Beyonce.com and Levi.com and at select Levi’s stores.