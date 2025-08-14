Inside the Industry

Dyneema has announced it has once again changed the game of fabric engineering with new composite technology. Owned by Avient Corporation, Dyneema has unveiled Woven Composites, a next-generation material that doubles the Dyneema effect by layering fiber on both its internal and external surfaces. The composite merges a woven Dyneema face fabric with Dyneema Composite Technology for a new standard in strength, weight savings and durability. Further benefits include 10 times the abrasion resistance and five times better tear resistance, all while being 34 percent lighter than Dyneema’s existing high-performance fabrics. “This is our most significant innovation in years,” the company said in a release, “the result of a multi-year R&D program and rigorous real-world field testing. It’s engineered for the most extreme conditions, where strength, stability and waterproof performance are non-negotiable.”





The Phyllis Emelda fashion salon, in partnership with A Woman in the Moon Productions, is proud to announce the Bay Area Fashion Music & Arts Festival, taking place at the South Shore Center in Alameda, Calif., Aug. 23. “We are presenting a platform to lift up local artists, youth performers, entrepreneurs and elders, all coming together to share their gifts,” said Emelda. “It’s a chance to sit among the community and say, ‘I see you. I support you.’” Directed by Dr. Yvonne Cobbs, the entertainment lineup features 12 local legends and Grammy-nominated artists including Mercenary Band and Jerrell Mason & The Elevation Choral. Emelda specializes in dramatic looks and operates the Glam Van, a mobile party that can be booked for fashion-themed events.





DuPont and Sublistar have announced a new collaboration touted to bring even greater performance and reliability to the printing business of apparel and textile companies, allowing Sublistar DTF printers to perfectly adapt to DuPont ink. Sublistar DTF printers have now been tested and proven to work seamlessly with DuPont Artistri inks, ensuring optimal color performance, excellent durability and consistent print quality. The user benefits are myriad and include flawless ink performance with no clogging or fading; brilliant color vibrancy across all fabric types; and increased machine efficiency and longer printhead life. DuPont’s Artistri digital inks combine proprietary dispersions, polymers and ink formulations for the most innovative digital inks in advanced printing.





Interloop Regen Kapas has earned Regenagri certification from Control Union, advancing its journey toward 100 percent sustainable cotton. Launched just a year ago, the project spans 25 villages across southern Punjab, India, and has partnered with 1,000 farmers across 6,000 acres. For Pakistani farmers, this represents a return to traditional methods that build long-term resilience while reducing production costs and increasing income. “Regenerative farming isn’t new to Pakistan; it’s how we’ve farmed for generations,” said Navid Fazil, CEO of Interloop. “We’re simply scaling that wisdom to give farmers the tools and market access they need while restoring the soil health that decades of chemical farming have compromised.” Interloop has also partnered with REEDS Pakistan to help lead the way in promoting sustainable-farming practices and ecosystem restoration.