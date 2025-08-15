TRADE SHOW REPORT Performance Materials, Next-Gen Insights at Functional Fabric Fair























It was all about performance textiles and forward thinking at the Functional Fabric Fair—powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS summer 2025 edition held July 21–23 at Manhattan’s Javits Center. The focus was on material innovation, technology and sustainability in the performance- and fashion-apparel industries.

In attendance were apparel executives, product developers, designers and sourcing professionals from top performance and athletic brands including Calvin Klein, Carhartt, Lululemon, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Rhone and Under Armour.





Highly vetted exhibitors

“You don’t have to search for things here—you know what you’re going to get,” said Vice President Steve McCullough. You don’t have to look for the diamonds in the rough—they’re all diamonds here, and we weed out everything for the attendee.”

Gurvinder Malhotra, vice president, global raw materials, Alo, commented that “the themes I’d like to call out are newer dual-function yarns that blend moisture-management with skin-soothing properties; low-impact dyeing processes like dope dyeing; biowaste, regenerative and recycled products; and circular polyesters.”

Swiss company Livinguard Technologies produces a next-generation chemical finishing solution that can be applied to any fabric. “Use our technology to functionalize surfaces for different applications like durable odor control and biocide-free washing. All are established on this single technology platform based on a permanent positive chemical surface charge,” said Michel Waegli, global category and sales lead, industrial technologies.

“We’re here specifically talking about direct embroidery replacement solutions, which is a very innovative way to decorate apparel,” said Lauren Dunn, gold associate commercial development for Avery Dennison. “It’s a heat transfer, but once it’s bonded to the garment it looks like it was embroidered, making it great for hats and any apparel that has a comfort focus because there’s no backing so it’s not itchy.”

Seattle-based Filium is a one-stop shop for 4-in-1 technology to help designers, brands and fabric suppliers use more-natural fabrics in a performance setting. “Filium is a perfect bridge for all those worlds. We can activate polyesters and synthetics to make them more sustainable because they wash less—less stains, pollutants, laundry and lower carbon emissions,” said Doug Lynch, president.





New, improved and on the horizon

On the first day, the show launched its inaugural Day 0 Sustainability Workshop. The sold-out program featured presentations and interactive roundtable discussions and delivered actionable strategies, candid insights into material innovations, supply-chain complexity, climate impact and responsible sourcing.

The Future Fabrics Expo Innovation Hub made its U.S. debut with 33 cutting-edge sustainable products, materials, dyes and suppliers from the U.K. including inkjet technology that uses living fungi and bacteria to create self-composing, regenerative print media. Also on exhibit were biomaterials that form next-gen textiles from plants grown in regenerated wetlands.

“What we have in London is a huge commercial materials showcase that features over 10,000 sustainable materials, trims, footwear, a whole circularity hub, home and interior,” said Amanda Johnston, chief design officer.

The Trend Forum presented 12 key fabric categories with sustainable samples via QR code for streamlined sourcing in addition to the dynamic lineup of Expert Talks covering industry trends, sourcing strategies and material innovations.

In addition to its Portland shows, Functional Fabric Fair is launching a fourth edition, Orlando Winter, co-located with the PGA Show Jan. 21–22, 2026.