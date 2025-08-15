TRADE SHOW REPORT PVNY Looks Toward the Future During Uncertainty

Photo by PVNY/Alexandre Gallosi







Première Vision New York welcomed apparel professionals to Tribeca Rooftop + 360° during its July 15–16 event, as exhibitors and attendees convened to discuss fabric and manufacturing solutions for upcoming fashion seasons. The show attracted more than 1,900 attendees from brands including Anna Sui, Anthropologie, G-III, Gap, Hudson Jeans, Favorite Daughter, Madewell, Old Navy, Ralph Lauren, Sanctuary, UntuckIt, Urban Outfitters and Walmart. It also featured more than 160 exhibitors, a group that PVNY Vice President of Operations Thierry Langlais felt proud to include at the show during this challenging time for the apparel industry.

“The resilience of my exhibitors was amazing,” said Langlais. “We have so many obstacles. The tariffs are No 1. Boutiques are closing down, people are being laid off, and brands are looking for options aside from China. The consumer is spending less. It is a domino effect and everybody’s affected. There are still brands that are performing. They are finding the right network. They are finding the right solutions to sourcing.”

Photo by PVNY/Alexandre Gallosi







The event boasted a discussion schedule with seminars including “PV Trends and Colors Seminar,” “The Crisis of Stuff Chapter 4: Open & Closed Loop Circularity” and “Trend Union AW ’26–27: Instinct—A Fashion & Textile Forecast,” which appealed to both the seasoned apparel veteran and emerging professionals. Langlais noted that he values all PVNY attendees but he also explained the importance of those who are still becoming established.

“The industry has to help all the young brands and designers to blossom. They are the future. They will create the mid-tier, medium-size companies within the next year to five years,” Langlais said. “They can reach out to us any time to find solutions for them to blossom their sourcing, fabric sourcing and manufacturing.”