Sustainability and Transformation at Texworld and Apparel Sourcing NYC

The summer editions of Messe Frankfurt’s Texworld and Apparel Sourcing, held July 23–25 at the Javits Center in New York (and July 29–31 in Los Angeles) once again showed why they are go-to destinations for sourcing sustainable fabrics and drawing global exhibitors eager to build relationships with U.S. companies. The shows featured an impressive lineup of educational tech and trend topics as well as a large home-sourcing section.





Next-Gen Innovation Hub

One of the featured innovations displayed at the fifth installation of the Next-Gen Innovation Hub was bio-based sherpa from Biofur, made from corn and created as an environmentally positive alternative to PET faux fur, animal fur and petroleum-based sherpa.

Some next-gen leathers evolved from collaborations with the auto industry, and upcoming announcements are expected in footwear and apparel.

The Salt Lake City–based Chloris Biochem Laboratory, which specializes in cutting-edge microbial dye technology to produce bio-based dyes from renewable sources like corn and passion fruit, debuted Biodye.

“We protect nature,” said Marketing Director Lydia Li. “With our technology we are changing the whole logic from take, make, waste.”

Said Kevin Santana of New York–based Cultured Human, who does apparel sourcing for upcoming and next-gen brands, “We’re looking for items that not only catch headlines but also really make a difference in the world.”





Small world, global reach

The TamilNadu India pavilion made its Texworld NYC debut with 13 exhibitors in apparel and six in home textiles from the southern part of India, which is noted as a textile powerhouse and renowned for its luxury, cost-effective sustainable cottons, exquisite craftmanship and support of women empowerment.

The Ho Chi Minh City pavilion returned with12 exhibitors from Vietnam including FasLink—ready-to-wear garment collections made from pineapple as well as ground coffee.

The Taiwan Textile Federation brought a curated delegation of 13 companies spanning fabrics, trims and apparel.

“This year’s showcase highlights Taiwan’s forward-thinking approach to fashion trends featuring functional, stylish and trend-driven textiles that align with the global shift toward innovation, versatility and design-conscious sourcing,” said Lydia Wu, exhibition and marketing, for the TTF.

The Uzbekistan pavilion returned with 12 exhibitors including family-owned denim manufacturer Sultana Lyuks Biznes, LLC. “We want to show the world that Uzbekistan has manufacturers and factories that produce quality product,” said CEO Sultana Ilyaich.





Setting new benchmarks for the industry

Echo Sourcing challenged other companies to copy its business model. The U.K.-based cutting-edge design-to-delivery logistics and fashion house with production units EchoKnits and Echotex in Bangladesh produces close to 8 million jersey and knit pieces per month with zero liquid discharge, supplies health insurance for its workers and their parents, and feeds all 19,000 employees three meals a day for free.

“Our tagline is planet, people, product, partners, so we believe if we take care of the planet and the people who are working for us then we will have amazing products, and when we have amazing quality products we will have a very great relationship with our partners,” said Mohamed Wasim Uddin, director of Echotex.

Lenzing featured its premium-specialty-fiber portfolio, including LENZING ECOVERO black viscose. “It’s a dye-fabric fiber where you skip all the processing because the fiber is already colored,” said Alex Rivera, technical customer service, textile business, Americas, for Lenzing, who added that the fiber maintains its color consistency.

Los Angeles–based GBS Trend Inc. uses regenerative cotton and poly cotton in its street and denim clothing. “Chain embroideries and stone washes with unique high-weight fabrics are very popular,” said President Mehmet Gebes. “It’s also great to see U.S. customers are caring more about sustainability.”

The new Deadstock Special Sourcing area was dedicated to discovering the future of sustainable sourcing, upcycled materials and circular fashion solutions.

“Deadstock plays a critical role in today’s fashion landscape. It’s not only a sustainable solution but also a source of creativity and innovation, which is why we’re excited to highlight it in this season’s new special feature area at Texworld,” said Esther Kim, sales manager Fashion + Apparel, Messe Frankfurt.

“By bringing Texworld and Apparel Sourcing to both coasts, we provided a dynamic platform for discovery, connection and innovation. In both New York and Los Angeles, we helped thousands of attendees navigate an evolving global market with confidence and creativity,” said Walker Erwin, marketing manager, Fashion & Apparel Shows, Messe Frankfurt.