TRADE SHOW REPORT Texworld and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles Showcase Diverse Resources

Textile Talks, including the session, “Kingpins Denim Talks: Plot Twists & Possibilities in Challenging Times,” with (from left) Kingpins Show’s Alison Nieder, Jodie Dolan of Dolan Group Inc. and Susan Lee of Wilder.







Messe Frankfurt hosted the third edition of its Texworld and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles shows, co-located with Printsource, July 29–31 at the California Market Center in downtown Los Angeles. Exhibitors from more than 16 countries presented their offerings, affording a selection of resources and services to attendees and opportunities to diversify their supply chains.

“Attendees left with fresh supplier connections and practical strategies they can apply immediately—making the experience valuable well beyond the show floor,” said Walker Erwin, marketing manager of fashion and apparel for Texworld and Apparel Sourcing. “One of our top priorities is shaping Texworld and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles to meet the needs and desires of the West Coast fashion community.”

Erwin looks forward to applying feedback from attendees and lessons learned during the July 2025 editions of Texworld and Apparel Sourcing to future editions.

“This season’s educational programming—featuring trend insights, sustainability practices and market intelligence—ignited conversations that continued across the show floor,” Erwin said. “It’s clear the L.A. market is looking not only for products but for the knowledge that empowers smarter sourcing decisions.”

Local Los Angeles companies also exhibited at the show to present their nearshoring options. Kit Kwok, vice president of Tukatech subsidiary Tukaweb, exhibited at the show to promote The Innovation Center by Tukatech, a Vernon, Calif.–based micro-factory that offers a comprehensive menu of services.

Next-Gen Innovation Hub







“We talked to a lot of people and had very good, quality meetings,” Kwok said. “We met with a lot of designers, and everybody is a little bit different. Some guy wanted to make patterns and another guy had his T-shirts but just wanted them printed. We support every aspect and can do patternmaking, marker making, cutting and sewing samples, and printing.”

The event’s Textile Talks seminar schedule covered topics including “Aligning Your Brand’s Ethical Mission With Business Goals,” “Made in the USA: Challenges, Opportunities & the Road Ahead for Domestic Manufacturing” and “EPR in Action: Navigating Compliance and Gaining an Edge.” There were also Fall/Winter 2026/27 trend presentations from Peclers Paris, DONEGER | TOBE and NellyRodi in addition to “Kingpins Denim Talks: Plot Twists & Possibilities in Challenging Times,” a special feature segment with denim trade event Kingpins, which is also a component within the Messe Frankfurt portfolio.

Responsible manufacturing and sustainability remain important to designers and brands, despite shifting industry priorities toward finding solutions to alleviate growing tariff concerns. Texworld and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles’ organizers remained committed to showcasing responsible options through the Next-Gen Innovation Hub and Deadstock Specialty Sourcing area, a new section at the event.

“A highlight for me was the section where they shared the next-gen materials. It was an engaging section and a tactile experience. You can feel the fabrics, read about them and see some finished products using that exact fabric,” said Milena Ho, an independent personal stylist focused on sustainability. “It’s a great way to ease people into that mindset and invite them in especially with the tactile engagement. Textile Talks and Next-Gen were the two biggest highlights for me.”