LAYERS OF LUXURY Hale Bob Reveals ‘Layers of Luxury’ at WeHo Boutique Event

Photo courtesy of Hale Bob







There is a luxurious side to Los Angeles brand Hale Bob, which is known for its bohemian-chic garments in flowing silhouettes. The label unveiled its Fall 2025 collection during a Nov. 13 “Layers of Luxury” event to showcase its evolution toward a more refined look. Hale Bob hosted the event at its 942-square-foot West Hollywood, Calif., flagship on Melrose Avenue, a space it has occupied since January 2025.

An important focus for Hale Bob’s Fall 2025 collection is the introduction of fresh texture for the brand as it expands into tailored silhouettes and fabrics with a rich hand. Design Director Sophia Russos found inspiration during a recent summer trip to Cyprus, where she admired classic mosaics and scroll motifs.

“There was a lot of attention paid this season to the texture of the fabrics. I am especially excited about the silk-linen organza that we’ve been doing. It dresses up really well, but you can also dress it down if you want,” said Russos. “We’ve been doing this skirt in a new organza that is super fun. You can wear it on your waist or lower. I love it because you can wear it with a short-sleeved T-shirt with boots or you can wear it with a chunky sweater.”

The Hale Bob team also maintained many of the brand’s core foundational elements that easily fit within its move into luxury.

“Our velvet burnout is big. We’ve been doing it since the company started. We’ve kept that identity even when not everyone’s wearing this kind of thing, but it’s still a part of our core,” Russos said. “For fall, especially, it’s all about texture.”

As guests admired and tried pieces from the new collection, including the Paola Twill Trench Coat, they also indulged in sushi from Yamashiro while listening to DJ Mark Lewis’s soundtrack for the evening.