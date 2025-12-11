Inside the Industry

Healthcare-apparel brand FIGS has expanded its partnership with Team USA to outfit more than 150 health professionals during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. The initiative signifies the first time the Team USA Medical Team will be outfitted during a Winter Games. Santa Monica, Calif.–based FIGS designed the Team USA Medical Team Kit to include scrubs, outerwear, knitwear and accessories, which feature the team’s emblems in red, white and blue. This limited-edition collection, which will also be available to the public, will feature the debut of FIGS’ new soft, durable FIBREx fabric. “We are thrilled to be at the Winter Games to support the Team USA Medical Team and everything they represent. Their commitment to excellence enables athletes to be their best. and we’re honored to celebrate that,” said FIGS co-founder and CEO Trina Spear.





REVOLVE Group, Inc.’s luxury fashion retailer FWRD appointed model, actor and entrepreneur Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as fashion director following the release of its Q3 2025 results, which showed a 37 percent YoY increase in gross-profit dollars compared with Q3 2024. Huntington-Whiteley will manage fashion curation, merchandising and seasonal strategy for the Los Angeles–headquartered multichannel retailer. “As we invest in initiatives like our personal shopping program and expand our physical footprint, we’re deepening client engagement and driving long-term growth to ensure FWRD remains the destination for modern, curated luxury fashion,” said Michael Mente, co-founder and co-CEO of REVOLVE Group, Inc.





Boutique textile show PREFACE, circular design initiative Re/Assembly and denim-event series Here | After will partner on a new production debuting Jan. 28–29 in Los Angeles. The event’s theme centers on “Unraveling Circularity” and will boast exhibitors, interactive sessions, expert panels and networking opportunities to help attendees incorporate circularity and upcycling into apparel design and production. Re/Assembly will host an Upcycling Fashion Design Competition that will feature an educational program led by industry experts followed by a six-hour challenge assigned to a select group of emerging designers. Denim consultancy firm Denim Dudes has also joined the collaboration and will organize a collection of important resources from across the denim supply chain.





The San Francisco Fashion Festival took place Dec. 5 and 6 under the theme “Fantasia 2025.” The Dec. 5 schedule included happy hour at the Obscenity Bar and a session covering “Fashion Buying & Engagement: Connecting With Today’s Consumers Workshop With Ale Boland” and Q&A breakout sessions. The Dec. 6 schedule at Sandbox VR included fashion shows by Haemi Lee, YEON, Nancy Vuu, Bchic, Ashlyn So, Veejay Floresca—who also participated in a fireside chat—and Joanna Jia Couture. A fashion panel covering “Balancing Creativity, Responsibility and Growth Focusing on Sustainability, Design and Innovation” included panelists Daniel Fibiger, vice president of global sustainability with Gap Inc. and president of the Gap Foundation, and Heidi Zak, co-founder and CEO of Thirdlove. It was moderated by Tony Bravo, arts and culture columnist with the San Francisco Chronicle.