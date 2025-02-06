NEWS Inside the Industry

The Lenzing Group, a leading supplier of regenerated cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwovens industries, unveiled its expanded Lyocell Fill portfolio within the TENCEL family of fibers at the recent Heimtextil show in Frankfurt, Germany. This portfolio expansion introduces a finer variant with various cut lengths tailored for filling applications in home textiles and apparel. It comes with effective moisture control for a natural dry feeling, contributing to thermal comfort essential for promoting better sleep when used in home applications. LENZING Lyocell Fill fibers are produced with comparably less greenhouse-gas emissions and offers an alternative to fossil-based materials, benefiting the planet, consumers and the value chain. LENZING Lyocell Fill fibers are made from wood, a natural raw material gentle on both skin and the environment.





Bluesign, as part of its expanding denim initiative, the leading global sustainability-solutions provider for the textile industry has announced Everest Textile Technologies as its newest system partner. Recognized as one of Europe’s largest and most innovative denim laundries, Everest brings decades of expertise in garment finishing and eco-conscious practices to the partnership. This collaboration marks a significant step forward, further strengthening bluesign’s commitment to creating a sustainable future for denim manufacturing. Everest serves such iconic global brands as Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Diesel, Acne Studios and Dsquared2, Everest is known for integrating cutting-edge technologies like ozone and laser treatments, jet-dye machines and its proprietary environmental-impact-measurement software. “The collaboration with bluesign establishes a new milestone for Everest’s environmentally sustainable future,” said Luca Soligo, CEO of Everest Srl.





Tonello, a global leader in garment-finishing technologies, has announced the acquisition of Flainox, a historic company with over 50 years of experience in the production of dyeing machinery. The integration of Flainox will enhance the reach of the sales force through the sharing and consolidation of target markets and offers an even broader range of technologies for the textile industry. “This acquisition is a pivotal step in our growth journey,” said Carlo Bonetti, president of Tonello. “Partnering with Flainox allows us to bring a strong, innovative group to the global market while staying deeply connected to tradition and our roots.” Tonello will further strengthen its presence in the dyeing industry, expanding its offerings with increasingly specialized solutions. Flainox will continue to operate under its own brand.





ISKO, the denim innovator, and Danish heritage brand Gabba debuted a collaboration at Pitti Imagine Uomo in Florence in January, a collection that enhances the simplicity of raw denim while boosting its performance. The core of the Gabba x ISKO collection is SelfDry, ISKO’s latest advancement. This denim finish cuts drying time while preserving the fabric’s raw and authentic texture, delivering a look both fresh and timeless. Gabba used this innovative denim fabric to create nine different styles, including jeans, denim jackets and kimonos. Key pieces included “The Supernormal Denim Bag”, a versatile raw denim bag billed as perfect for tackling everyday “supernormal” challenges.