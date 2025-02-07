L.A. MARKET L.A. Market Expands Hours, Offerings Due to SoCal Wildfires























L.A. Market Week stands as the West Coast’s premier fashion trade show, featuring apparel and accessories. L.A. Market is hosted across several prominent showroom buildings in the L.A. Fashion District. Each of these venues serves as a hub for fashion, including the California Market Center (CMC), The New Mart and the Cooper Design Space for established and emerging brands.

This year’s Jan. 13–15 session was notably affected by the ongoing L.A. fires, which caused disruptions in attendance. To accommodate affected retail buyers, brands, manufacturers and store owners’ supplemental dates of Jan. 28–30 were introduced supporting businesses. The New Mart provided a comprehensive showcase for buyers. “While the overall attendance was lower than previous January markets due to buyer apprehension about the raging wildfires in Southern California...We were deeply moved by the number of buyers who decided to travel from across the country to specifically support our L.A. fashion community,” said Tom Keefer, New Mart building manager.

One brand at The New Mart was BMR (Billy Mile and Rosie), named after the designer’s children. “My customer wants fashion. She is between the ages of 30 and 65, values self expression and wants affordable stylish accessories,” said manager Janelle Moore.

BMR’s best-selling styles include chunky layering pieces, with wholesale price points ranging from $25–$200. Moore highlighted the rising popularity of butterfly necklaces ($22–$98) and hoop earrings ($40–$78). The brand offers three key lines:

• BEJE: Travel jewelry designed so women don’t have to risk traveling with their diamonds. Made from stainless steel and sterling silver.

• Marcia Moran: Sophisticated pieces made in Brazil, featuring 18kt gold plating and semi-precious stones.

• Nakamol: Trend-driven, boho-chic designs made in Thailand.

Moore emphasized that gold chunky jewelry, statement pieces, pearls and snake motifs will continue to trend in the coming seasons.

People of Leisure, a brand known for ethical and organic women’s fashion, had an appearance at The New Mart. “Our customer is anyone from age 15 to 75 looking to add a little flair to their wardrobe!” said Danielle Evans, sales manager. Its best-selling items include the Rolling Stones 1972 US Tour sweatsuit and country-inspired apparel, reflecting the booming popularity of Western fashion. “Everything and anything country is trending right now!” Evans noted.

Wholesale price points range from $26–$58, making their collection accessible to a variety of buyers. “We’re seeing lots of vintage black, olive, camel, navy and merlot,” Evans shared “We recently added Jelly Roll to our assortment and are hoping to get Post Malone next!”

The CMC featured brands appealing to different tastes. “Although attendance for January’s Market was inevitably impacted, many of our tenants reported that the turnout they saw was better than expected. We were also moved by the show of community support from some of our buyers who brought goods with them in contribution towards our Wildfire Evacuee Clothing Drive,” said Sue Bhanubandh, director of leasing at the CMC.

Rain & Rose caters to modern young professional women seeking a balance between hip and classic. Bold prints, bright colors and soft-touch sweaters have been particularly popular, with wholesale prices ranging from $48-$55.

“We’re seeing earthy color tones take center stage—browns, olives and burgundies are especially popular,” said sales manager Sharon Koshet. The brand continues to focus on versatile, feel-good fashion that transitions effortlessly between seasons.

The Cooper hosted both L.A. Market Week and the Brand Assembly trade show.

perfectwhitetee, co-founded by Jen Menchaca and Lisa Hickey, specializes in high-quality cotton basics. “Our customer is a woman aged 25-55 with a busy lifestyle. Many are working moms, and some even share clothes with their daughters—we love this,” Menchaca shared. Best-sellers included the Harley and Hendrix tees (wholesaling at $31), Ziggy sweatshirt ($55) and Johnny Pants ($52). “We’ve had these pieces since the beginning, and they remain number one in our collection due to their fit and fabric quality,” Menchaca noted.

All My Love, founded by Georgie Dorfman, displayed at Cooper. “Our customer is a young woman looking for everyday elevated staples. She is trendy, chic and on the go!” Dorfman said.

The best-selling Kayla Pants, cashmere sweatpants, continue to sell out. “We can’t keep them in stock!” Dorfman shared. The Maddie Tops, wool-fitted tank tops, have also been a favorite. “Our customer loves our new cashmere sets so we will continue to expand. We can’t wait to take you all along!”

Just near L.A. Market Week, Melynda Choothesa, owner of Quirk LA and creative director of Couture Zen, LLC, started a clothing drive for L.A. fire victims. The drive allowed fire victims to shop for ten items of clothing free of charge.

L.A. Market Week continues to be a light for fashion innovation, setting the stage for appearing trends.