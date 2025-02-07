TRADE SHOW REPORT PVNY Presents SS26 Resources for Major Brands, Welcomes Emerging Creatives

Première Vision New York returned to the Tribeca Rooftop + 360° Jan. 14-15 for its Spring/Summer 2026 edition, which attracted 1,856 visitors whose backgrounds reflected different corners of the industry. Attendees included fashion veterans and those professionals who are carving out a place in the apparel business. Attendees hailed from brands including Calvin Klein, Chicos, J. Crew, Michael Kors, Rag and Bone, Ralph Lauren and Supreme.

“We need to help blossoming young brands to succeed by offering them access to minimums and access to in-stock programs, bring more verticality solutions to our loyal customers, and keep surprising them with quality, design, creativity and sustainability options,” said Thierry Langlais, show manager of Première Vision New York.

The show featured exhibitors showcasing offerings organized according to PVNY’s “Universes,” reflecting Yarns, Fabrics, Leather, Designs, Accessories, Manufacturing and Smart Creation. These categories ensured attendees were met with resources in fresh styles and materials, sustainable options and innovative technologies.

PVNY also presented its PV Talks, a roster of seminars that presented solutions for working through some of the industry’s pressing issues such as “Navigating the Sourcing Labyrinth: Unlocking Success for Emerging Brands Through Strategic Costing and Supplier Relationships” with Lesle Vargas, founder of LSV Consulting; “The Crisis of Stuff Chapter 3: Immediate Solutions for Circularity” with Liz Alessi, sustainability and circularity senior adviser at Liz Alessi Consulting; and “AI in Action: Building a Fashion Line Together From Concept to Commerce” with Julie Evans, fashion-technology expert, and Matilda Kalaveshi, fashion-retail expert, with Design2Delivery. PVNY also included talks that supported trend forecasting for the upcoming season, such as “Challenge, Spring Summer 2026 by NellyRodi Paris” with Jaqueline Rumohr, managing director of North America at NellyRodi Inc., and “PV’s Fashion Seminar—Trends & Colors” with Première Vision fashion consultant Celine Khawam.

“Our color and trend seminars were jam packed. We need to find solutions to welcome more participants to those presentation,” Langlais said. “Proof that our tight collaboration with our yarn spinners, weavers and our fashion department pay off, as well as our broad offering.”