FASHIONCONLA Bridal, Formal Expo FashionConLa Has Inaugural Event at New Mart





FashionConLA has announced its debut, set for Jan. 25, at The New Mart in downtown Los Angeles. The bridal and formal expo seeks to provide a leading platform for brides, grooms and event goers to discover the latest trends, products and services in the world of formal and bridal fashion.

“FashionConLA is all about creating meaningful connections,” said Celeste Friedman, one of the event’s organizers. “We aim to bring together a dynamic mix of talent and expertise to inspire collaboration and spark innovation in the fashion industry, bringing creative visions to life on the runway. We want to amplify and promote the best of Los Angeles culture and style, the pulse and heartbeat of the City of Angels.”

FashionConLA boasts an impressive lineup of fashion shows, product showcases and networking opportunities. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest trends, discover emerging brands and engage with trailblazing designers and thought leaders shaping the future of fashion and entertainment.

Highlights of the event will include interactive product exhibits giving a platform for brands to highlight their latest offerings in beauty, fashion, music and more, as well as networking opportunities designed to connect industry leaders, creatives and entrepreneurs to foster collaboration.

Other highlights include cutting-edge collections from established and up-and-coming designers including Terani, Angelino, Yasaman Fashions and Moda Color.

Terani, a globally renowned designer of special-occasion and formalwear has been captivating fashion enthusiasts since 1990 and is celebrated for its sleek, elegant and timeless designs.

Celebrity designer Alex Angelino has had his creations worn by Rod Stewart and Nick Cannon and featured prominently in the film “La La Land,” for which he also served as the film’s designer.

Yassaman couture gowns have graced prestigious red-carpet events such as the Emmys and the Cannes Film Festival, and Moda Color, which specializes in men’s suits and tuxedos, is a top designer for celebrities and event enthusiasts.