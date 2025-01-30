TRADE SHOWS Bharat TexT 2025 Showcases India’s Textile Capabilities in One of the Largest Global Trade Events

For a country as large as India, the textile industry is bound to be just as big—and growing. Over 45 million people work in the nation’s textile space with an additional 55 million indirectly involved across the value chain. As the second-largest employment generator after agriculture, it plays a vital role in empowering rural communities and women’s lives.





Bharat Tex 2025∫ India’s largest textile event, will showcase India’s extensive capabilities within the textile sector. The event offers stakeholders the opportunity to engage with and experience the cutting-edge innovations India contributes to the global stage, highlighting the country’s pivotal role in shaping the future of global textiles.





Bharat Tex runs Feb. 12–17 in New Delhi and will encompass

2.2 million square feet of exhibition space. The show will host over 5,000 exhibitors and feature over 20,000 exhibits, attracting 6,000 international buyers and 12,000 domestic business visitors from 110 countries.





The event will also host 70 knowledge sessions facilitated by esteemed partners like KPMG, Gherzi and the National Institute of Fashion Technology, offering insights into sustainability, trade, investment and technological advancements. Bharat Tex is supported by major global and national brands including Aditya Birla, Reliance Industries, Trident Group and Welspun, underscoring the substantial industry support and collaboration. Additional key participants include Mafatlal Industries Ltd, EM Crafts and Supreme Nonwoven Industries Private Limited, highlighting the diverse industries involved.





Bharat Tex is also supported by an impressive roster of associate partners, including U.N. agencies UNEP, UNDP, UNESCO and UNIDO, alongside government entities like the national think tank Niti Aayog. These partnerships will enhance the event’s capacity for global dialogue and policy alignment within the textile sector.





Bharat Tex 2025 promises not only to showcase India’s vast capabilities across the textile industry but also to set new benchmarks in innovation, sustainability and global trade relationships. For more information and to register, visit bharat-tex.com.