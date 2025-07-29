Texworld and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles — From the Show Floor: Day 1

The first day of Texworld and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles kicked off in downtown L.A. at the California Market Center for a three-day run aimed at providing access to textile sourcing, suppliers and educational resources to inform decision-making for success in the fashion business. Attendees were also treated to a selection of surface- and textile-design resources at Print Resource.





Show producers helped attendees navigate the shows easily by identifying exhibitors who specialize in different segments of the fashion industry such as “Econogy,” “Small Quantity,” “Deadstock.” New York trend agency DONEGER | TOBE hosted the Texworld Trend Showcase, which featured fresh advancements in materials and trending hues for the upcoming season. At the Next-Gen Innovation Hub, attendees could explore the latest innovative offerings that support sustainable apparel creation, environmental health and cruelty-free fashion.





Through the Textile Talks seminar roster, attendees were treated to invaluable information from industry insiders and veterans with discussions focused on “Aligning Your Brand’s Ethical Mission With Business Goals,” “Fall-Winter 2026/27: Color & Inspiration Trends: Enchanted Living From Peclers Paris” and “Made in the USA: Challenges, Opportunities & the Road Ahead for Domestic Manufacturing.”

Next-Gen Innovation Hub







Meaningful Fashion Sourcing and Discussions





Mannat Saraf traveled from India to represent Land of Pashmina, a company founded by her mother, Monika. As fashion trends ebb and flow, Saraf hoped to inspire attendees to explore the potential of investing in pashmina, which is based in a deeply rooted heritage, with sourcing limited to the Indian subcontinent in Kashmir.

“Back home we call it ‘soft gold.’ It’s an investment. Ladies pass it on to their daughters and it’s unisex these days,” said Saraf. “For a lot of artisans, it’s their living, so we are trying to help the women artisans back in India. The spinning of the fiber starts with the women.”

Santa Clara, Calif.–based Jugraj Singh, founder of BARRI, attended the shows to forge relationships to support his brand of casualwear and athletic apparel for men and women. Despite Singh’s career in the business-to-business sector, he is seeking trustworthy partners and enriching educational resources to navigate the consumer space.

“This is a great opportunity to make new relationships,” Singh explained.

Singh also attended the Textile Talks session “Aligning Your Brand’s Ethical Mission With Business Goals” featuring local business owners Lauren Quinn of Bromelia Swimwear and Stephanie Choi of Rewilder.

“I have been a person who likes to order in bulk,” said Quinn, who added that the first batch they produced was way too much, that if they knew that in advance they could have produced a smaller batch. “Keep the production low—that is one of my biggest breakthroughs today. Keep the production low, test the market and, once you test the market, this is when you know if it should go bigger or not.”

Texworld and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles continue July 30 with doors opening at 10 a.m. on the 10th floor of Building C of the CMC. Textile Talks kicks off at 11 a.m. with “EPR in Action: Navigating Compliance and Gaining an Edge.”