TECHNOLOGY Kornit and MAS Holdings Form Strategic Partnership

At the individual level, making fashion more sustainable comes down to donating unwanted clothes instead of sending them to the landfill. At the corporate level, it’s a lot more complicated, which is part of the reasons why Kornit Digital Ltd., a pioneer in sustainable, on-demand digital-fashion and textile-production technologies, is working to build a broad coalition of companies to expand its ecosystem.

The company recently announced a strategic partnership with MAS Holdings through its subsidiary MAS ACME USA, a holistic supply-chain hub serving sustainable apparel brands. The two companies, along with AI provider Syrup Technologies, will present together at the Outdoor Retailer show June 18–20. The agreement formalizes the companies’ commitment to building a viable production alternative for an industry plagued by overproduction, unplanned markdowns and supply-chain inefficiencies.

“The supply chain is broken and outdated. It’s just not possible to adapt to any changes,” said Sharon Donovich, director of Kornit Digital. “The need is now to inject agility into the market—the ability to design, produce and deliver in real time. The rule of the day for retail and fashion is a model that is fast, flexible and on-demand. For more than 25 years Kornit has been dedicated to making fashion more sustainable, but we cannot do it alone.”

Uniting Kornit’s digital on-demand production prowess with MAS’s supply-chain excellence and precision data diagnostics will allow brands to avoid missing sales, optimize inventory levels, minimize waste, maximize full-price sell-through and free up working capital.

“Retailers must begin to realize the benefits of on-demand production,” Donovich added. “Manufacturing products only when they are ordered by customers reduces the risk of excess inventory, especially for seasonal products or niche markets, and eliminates the need for warehousing and related costs.”

MAS Holdings is the largest apparel-technology company in South Asia, collaborating with brands including Victoria’s Secret, PVH, Gap, Marks & Spencer and Nike. MAS ACME USA touts itself as not merely another division of MAS Holdings but “a strategic orchestration hub, channeling MAS’s global expertise into end-to-end supply-chain transformation.”