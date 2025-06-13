FASHION Otis Enters the Realm of the Kaleidoscope at Its Annual Fashion Show























Otis College of Art and Design held its annual fashion show on May 10 in the campus commons in Los Angeles before an audience of over 4,000. The 2025 theme, “Kaleidoscope,” flaunted designs with sparkling patterns and vibrant colors intertwining with a variety of fabrics and their movement across the runway.

Each year, Otis pairs Fashion Design juniors and seniors with professional mentors, who guide their vision into the future of fashion. The seniors are assigned to work on tailored garments and eveningwear for the luxury market.

This year’s senior mentors included Zaid Affas; Jack Burns, design director, AGOLDE; Jonathan Cohen, co-founder and creative director, and Sarah Leff, co-founder and CEO, Jonathan Cohen; Julie de Libran and Vanessa Khattar, West Coast Exports; David Meister; and David Rimokh, founder and CEO, RTA.

Six of the 34 seniors won awards from each of these mentors and brands. The winners were Victoria Ciavarella, RTA; Andres Enomoto, David Meister; Evangelina Gamberdella, Jonathan Cohen; Shota Higuchi, Zaid Affas; Van Le, AGOLDE; and Lena Lee, West Coast Exports. Higuchi also was honored with the Designer of the Year award.

To embody the theme of the show, West Coast Exports challenged the seniors to design a collection of gowns that dazzled with multi-faceted brilliance, where crystals and intricate embroideries transformed each piece into a work of art—as if being seen through a kaleidoscope.