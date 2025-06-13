FASHION Woodbury Students Design to Their Own Voices























Woodbury University honored its talented fashion-design students with the “La Reverie”–themed runway show May 8 at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, Calif.

The event invited guests into dreamlike fashion landscapes, highlighting innovative student work that blended storytelling with design.

Renowned Los Angeles–based designer Adolfo Sanchez was the guest of honor and received the Creative Inspiration award for his achievements in custom eveningwear, bridal couture and menswear. Known for his bold, glamorous style, Sanchez said, “Creativity has always felt like second nature to me. I draw inspiration from everything—people, places, music.”

Anna Leiker, program director of the Fashion Design department, emphasized Woodbury’s unique approach: “We like our students to design to their own voices rather than having a mentor in mind, so we allow them to develop their design philosophy.”

Woodbury’s Fashion Study Collection contains 3,000 pieces, including couture, ready-to-wear, childrenswear, menswear, accessories, paper patterns and textile designs. It serves to enhance the learning experience of fashion-design students and serious researchers by collecting pieces on all aspects of dress.

The show spotlighted senior collections from:

• Alexandra Garcia—winner of the Fashion Innovator award for her Porcelain Maison collection, which brought porcelain dolls to life through couture methods and hand sewing. “I see fashion as storytelling and representation,” she said. “I want to bring what I’ve learned back to Mexico.”

• Grecia Salinas/Grace Bonds—winner of the Rising Star award for her collection Torito. Born in Tijuana, Salinas created a collection inspired by a child’s migration journey, blending folkloric Mexican elements with Western Chola culture for a bold, hybrid aesthetic.

Recent alumni were also recognized with Alumni Inspiration awards:

• Mariam Mujahidah, class of 2018, is a “denim reimaginer” who transforms old denim into unique, custom pieces through upcycling and sustainable design. Fueled by her passion for sustainability, she has establish her own brand, Mujahidah Denim.

• Esther Chandra Wang, class of 2020, is the founder and designer of Chandra, a Los Angeles–based bridal label known for its chic yet classic gowns and inspired by the “transformative magic of wedding gowns.” Wang won the Most Creative Senior Design award upon her graduation.