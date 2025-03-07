TRADE SHOWS Playtime to Take The Tiny Show on Tour to Los Angeles





Children’s fashion-and-lifestyle event producer Playtime is launching The Tiny Show on Tour, a traveling event that will wander the world to meet the most prominent markets. The Tiny Show on Tour will come to Los Angeles for the August edition of LA Kids Market at California Market Center (CMC).

In a more-intimate format than Playtime Paris and Playtime & Kid’s Hub New York, while still maintaining the same values, the new experience will feature 30 international brands that are creative and avant-garde. For West Coast buyers, this new format offers a unique opportunity to meet a selection of brands that are carefully chosen by Playtime’s experts at a show located close to home.

The children’s apparel market in America is projected to grow at an annual rate of 1.46 percent between 2025 and 2029, according to the show producer. Playtime is adapting its expertise to meet the shifting needs of the kids’ fashion-and-lifestyle market by offering brands and buyers a new annual meeting for professionals within the sector.

Since 2007, Playtime & Kid’s Hub has gathered top avant-garde brands, creatives and international labels for fashion, lifestyle and parenthood in the kids’ universe to become the world reference for professional trade shows and online platforms. With shows twice a year and a business-to-business marketplace accessible year-round, Playtime & Kid’s Hub has installed itself as the primary industry destination in Paris, New York, Shanghai and through its online resources. These resources are key for market leaders from around the world as they search for exclusivity, inspiration and connections.