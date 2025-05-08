NEWS Inside the Industry

As the fashion industry shifts toward greater transparency, Digital Product Passports are becoming increasingly important. The Rudholm Group is at the forefront of supporting brands with the transition to DPPs through its innovative ShareLabel platform, which simplifies data management, ensuring accurate, real-time tracking of product information and streamlining compliance with regulatory requirements. By acting now, brands can stay ahead of the curve, ensuring a smooth transition when new regulations take effect. “With legislation on the horizon, now is the time for textile brands to start engaging with Digital Product Passports,” said Kristoffer Schroeder, CTO at the Rudholm Group. “We see DPPs not just as a compliance requirement but as a strategic advantage, offering brands a way to build trust, enhance transparency and drive meaningful connections with consumers.”





The U.K.’s Cotton Lives On program has announced the participation of leading denim brand Paige, which created a consumer-facing campaign encouraging the recycling of pre-loved jeans. Launched on Earth Day, the initiative was introduced through Paige’s retail stores. Continuing throughout 2025, the PAIGE x CLO initiative invites consumers to turn their unwanted jeans into recycled-cotton insulating material used in mattresses for people at risk of homelessness. “We are thrilled for Paige to join our cotton-recycling program, said Andrea Samber, director, consumer marketing brand partnerships, Cotton Incorporated. “Earth Day was a perfect opportunity to highlight this initiative while encouraging Paige customers to join our efforts of keeping old cotton from landfills.”





At Pakistan’s leading textile‑industry trade fair, Igatex, held April 24–26, Jeanologia presented its proposal for technological integration to drive modernization through automation, sustainability and productivity. With nearly two decades of presence in Pakistan, Jeanologia has helped transform the local production landscape by promoting competitive models based on such cutting‑edge technologies as laser, ozone, e‑Flow and water‑recycling systems such as H2Zero. Designed to be accessible to both small and large corporations, these solutions have enabled more-sustainable and efficient denim production, reducing water consumption by up to 85 percent, minimizing chemical use and ensuring safer processes for workers. With 8.5 percent of its GDP tied to textiles, Pakistan has established itself as a key node on the new global-manufacturing map.





Première Vision set up at the Grand Quai du Port de Montréal April 22–23 with over a hundred international exhibitors, close to 2,150 attendees and 38 speakers across 24 conferences. Organized in partnership with the mmode Cluster, this first event, which met with great success, saw the involvement of Tourisme Montréal and the Ministry of Tourism. Said Thierry Langlais, PV’s vice president of operations, “Première Vision Montréal brought together a considerable number of visitors, all very enthusiastic about this new event in Canada. The success of this edition confirms for us the need to meet our markets, especially in the context of change and the geopolitical instability we are experiencing. We are already setting the date for 2026, and the agenda will be quickly confirmed.”